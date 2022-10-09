Oscar Isaac Just Confirmed Moon Knight's Return

Earlier this year Marvel fans finally got a glimpse into the thrilling world of Moon Knight. The series brought comic-favorite Marc Spector (along with a number of his other personalities) to live-action for the first time, with Hollywood superstar Oscar Isaac set in the titular role.

What initially looked like a single-season event series has seemingly become something else entirely. After teases of more story details at the tail-end of Season 1, rumors of a sophomore effort for the hero have been fervently swirling.

According to some speculation, Season 2 is "happening," but director Mohamed Diab has remained adamant that "there is no talk about a future for the character." That is until now, as star Oscar Isaac pulls the curtain back on the future of the character.

More Moon Knight on the Way

Speaking at a New York Comic-Con panel, via Popverse, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac teased that his Marvel hero will be back sooner rather than later.

After being asked about a potential Season 2 for the Disney+ series, the actor said Season 1 "is not the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight:"

“Are you looking at a Season 2? All I can say is it is not the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight.”

This comes as Isaac previously teased a Season 2 of the series, potentially making mention of the team working "in Cairo," though it was unclear how serious the actor was being at the time.

Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater shared a similar sentiment as well, speaking on the potential for a Season 2 with Inverse, and mentioning that "[Moon Knight's] story is definitely not done:"

“Everything is in service of the greater good. But is he going to be a friend? Is he an enemy? I think all those are really exciting questions for whoever takes up the reins. Whoever gets to tell the next Moon Knight story, whether that’s me or someone else, that is an exciting promise. This guy’s story is definitely not done.”

Is Moon Knight Season 2 Happening?

So the question on many MCU fans' minds is if Moon Knight will get the Loki treatment and get to come back for a second season. While nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, it certainly seems to be leaning that way.

Just hearing the way Oscar Isaac speaks here one, can very easily read between the lines and see he is hiding something. He might not be pulling an Andrew Garfield and outright denying, but he definitely is dancing around the fact that he knows when Moon Knight will next rear his head in the universe.

From that, the one thing to wonder though is when Isaac mentions that this character's story is not done, is he talking about Season 2 of his streaming series, or is it the character showing up elsewhere in the MCU?

There are plenty of places Isaac's hero could make a lot of sense, but it feels like Moon Knight Season 2 is the thing he is talking about here.

Moon Knight Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.