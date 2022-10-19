Moon Knight Season 2: Oscar Isaac Sets the Record Straight on Renewal

In Spring 2022, Oscar Isaac made his long-awaited MCU debut as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley in the mind-bending and mystical Moon Knight on Disney+. But while his fellow Disney+ leading actors already have their paths set or are rumored for future MCU outings, there have been no signs pointing to where Isaac’s hero could return for more action in the Multiverse Saga or later.

The closest thing Moon Knight has gotten to a Season 2 renewal tease was a cryptic video by Isaac and director Mohammed Diab from August 2022, although Marvel hasn’t offered any kind of official statement on the matter.

Rumors have actually pointed to a renewal already being in place behind the scenes, and there are certainly plenty of open slots on the slate for Marvel Studios to use for it in either Phase 5 or Phase 6. After all, there’s plenty of anticipation to see more of Jake Lockley after he seemingly killed Arthur Harrow, particularly considering that Marc Spector’s deal with Khonshu has been resolved.

But now, even though that rumor nearly set Moon Knight Season 2 in stone, Isaac has cleared the air on any misconceptions that may be working through the news stream.

Oscar Isaac Talks Moon Knight Season 2

Marvel

Speaking with ComicBook.com, MCU star Oscar Isaac revealed that he's spoken with Marvel Studios about his future with the franchise as Moon Knight.

While a second season for Moon Knight on Disney+ hasn't been confirmed, Isaac revealed that he's had "some specific conversations" about where Marc Spector and his alters will go in future stories:

“There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there’s no details. We don’t know [if there will be a second season], but we’re talking about it.”

Whether he returns in Moon Knight Season 2 or a team-up outing, Isaac is focused on bringing forward "a story worth telling" with his character and making sure that he works on something that he's excited to try out:

“Truthfully, it’s about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it’s just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into. And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It’s creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn’t wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

In the end, no matter what format Marvel uses for Moon Knight's return, Isaac wants it to focus on "the story first" before anything else is decided on:

“Whether that’s in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it’s a standalone film or whatever it could be. I think it’s just approaching it in that kind of way. It’s the story first.”

Will Moon Knight Move to Season 2?

It seems unlikely that Marvel wouldn't want to push forward a second season of Moon Knight, although Oscar Isaac appears to hold much of the power in his own hands with that decision. He's also admitted that this show was the biggest risk he's ever taken in his career, so it only makes sense that he's being cautious with Marvel about how to move forward with Marc Spector's journey in the next few years.

In every conversation about Moon Knight over the last few months, its cast and crew have discussed ideas that they would want to explore in Season 2, consistently operating under the assumption that nothing is confirmed yet. Isaac's most recent quotes only keep that idea alive, even though he certainly brings optimism after having talked with Marvel about reprising the role.

Isaac's hero also has a deep history in the comics with teams like the Midnight Suns, which could lead to Marvel bringing him back alongside a group of other powerful heroes rather than a second season of Moon Knight right away. But no matter where or when Marc Spector comes back, there is clearly no rush from Isaac's side of the equation.

Thankfully, Isaac has also shared in past interviews that his first season of work with Marvel will be far from his last time suiting up as the mercenary.

Season 1 of Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney+.