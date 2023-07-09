Moon Knight Season 2: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

Where does the MCU stand in terms of continuing Oscar Isaac's and the rest of his castmates' run on Disney+ in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' series Moon Knight?

Isaac helped to bring one of Marvel Studios' first true looks into the supernatural side of the MCU as Moon Knight was finally introduced - a former mercenary with Dissociative Identity Disorder who finds himself in service of the Moon God, Khonshu.

Ranking fairly well in terms of viewership amongst its other MCU counterparts released on Disney+, Marc Spector and his alters now look to work themselves more fully in the franchise after debuting in a largely standalone first season.

Moon Knight Season 2 Release: Will It Come Out?

Marvel Studios

Officially, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed that Moon Knight will continue with a Season 2.

However, that doesn't count out rumors indicating something more favorable for fans.

A video shared in September 2022 showed star Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab teasing that Season 2 was in motion when asked why the two were in Cairo, Egypt:

Q: "The question on everyone's mind: is there a Season 2?" Diab: "Of 'Moon Knight?'" Isaac: "Why else would we be in Cairo?"

Isaac also discussed the chances of Season 2 happening in October 2022 with ComicBook.com, commenting on "some specific conversations" that have taken place over where his character will go in the future:

"There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there’s no details. We don’t know [if there will be a second season], but we’re talking about it."

Should Moon Knight officially get a second season, it will most likely be at least a couple of years until the series returns to Disney+ considering how jam-packed the upcoming schedule is.

The next two years are set to bring Loki (2023), Echo (2023), Daredevil: Born Again (2024), Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Ironheart, while other series like Wonder Man could also be in line to debut in that timeframe as well.

With that considered, Moon Knight Season 2 almost certainly won't make it onto Disney+ until at least late 2024 or even into 2025.

But there's one more movie to consider when looking ahead to this next season of Moon Knight - 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

One rumor indicated that Season 2 of Moon Knight was set to come at some point before Avengers 5, which now gives the series almost three full years to return after Avengers 5 was delayed until May 1, 2026.

Moon Knight Season 2 Cast Speculation: Who Will Return?

Marvel Studios

Moon Knight brought a relatively trimmed-down cast than most of its MCU counterparts in Phase 4, with only a few names that should be expected to come back for a potential Season 2.

Oscar Isaac - Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley

Hired on as the titular hero in late 2020, Oscar Isaac would unquestionably be back to play not only his primary character Marc Spector but also Steven Grant, one of the other alters inside his head. He would also provide his talents for both of their powered-up forms, Moon Knight and Mr. Knight.

Additionally, he'll embody the Spanish-speaking Jake Lockley following the shocking reveal in the mid-credits scene from Season 1 Episode 6, in which the character seemingly shot Arthur Harrow.

Ethan Hawke - Arthur Harrow

Speaking of Harrow, there's still a slight chance that Ethan Hawke will be back for Season 2 even though he was shot by Jake Lockley. Of course, because Harrow was shot off-camera, many are taking that as a sign that he's still alive and kicking for another round of action.

And while Hawke himself isn't necessarily sure if or when he'll come back to the MCU, he did leave the door open for more Arthur Harrow stories should the right opportunity arise.

May Calamawy - Layla El-Faouly

After powering up into the hero known as the Scarlet Scarab, it would be a shock not to see May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly come back to continue her evolution should Season 2 be greenlit.

Considering her relationship with Marc Spector is still a little rocky, and taking into account her new bond with the hippo goddess Taweret, her story has plenty more chapters to add as the Scarlet Scarab takes her place in the MCU.

F. Murray Abraham (?) - Khonshu

The next season of Moon Knight will surely bring back the Moon God Khonshu as his relationship with Marc Specter and his alters grows, but the question is whether he will still be played by F. Murray Abraham.

Abraham was accused by at least two people on the set of Mythic Quest of sexual misconduct and subsequently fired from the cast, although no further information on the incidents has become available.

Who is Moon Knight's 3rd Personality?

Marvel Studios

As mentioned earlier, the next season of Moon Knight will unquestionably bring back Marc Spector's third alter, Jake Lockley, who first came to prominence in the post-credits scene from Episode 6 of Season 1.

Lockley was teased a dozen times throughout the series, with his presence only confirmed to be in play when he shoots Arthur Harrow in the limousine.

And now, with fans left hanging on that intense moment as the character said, "Today is your day to lose" in Spanish to Harrow, the big question remaining is how he will be a part of the next set of episodes featuring Moon Knight.

It's expected that Lockley will play a much bigger role moving forward, especially after both Marc and Steven found themselves realizing there were times that neither of them was in control of Marc's body.

There's also the not-so-hidden fact that Jake Lockley is still in cahoots with Khonshu even though Marc and Steven were let out of their agreement, which will unquestionably bring them back into the superhero antics before too long.

While the specifics are still unclear on what role Lockley will play in Season 2, it's clear that he'll bring a unique kind of mayhem into the equation thanks to his sheer brutality and his unique intensity.

Who Is the Villain in Moon Knight Season 2?

Marvel Studios

While it's difficult to nail down who the villain of Moon Knight Season 2 will be, there are a couple of potential options that could work well for the story Marvel looks to tell.

One rumor indicates that Rama-Tut, a Variant of Kang the Conqueror, could make his presence felt as the character is a version of Kang that became an Egyptian pharaoh thousands of years in the past.

That would connect this show even more fully with the events of the Multiverse Saga, allowing a new Kang Variant to emerge while also finally bringing Moon Knight into the larger narrative for the first time.

There's also the opportunity for Marc Spector to fight one of his own alters, Jake Lockley, after his introduction in Episode 6 set the hero up for a dark crossroad moment ahead of him.

And while he may not end up being a villain the entire time due to his deep connection with Marc, Jake could surely give his core host personality plenty of problems emotionally throughout the next six episodes.

What Will Happen in Moon Knight Season 2?

Marvel Studios

After Moon Knight Season 1 saw Marc Spector's journey towards becoming Moon Knight and learning how to work with his alter, Steven Grant, the big question now is what could happen in Season 2.

With the crocodile goddess Ammit still inside of Arthur Harrow, Marc will likely have to find himself face-to-face with the Season 1 big bad at some point, especially looking at the fact that Jake Lockley shot Harrow in the limousine.

Director Mohamed Diab even made a point to clarify that he isn't sure if Harrow is dead or not after that episode.

Hawke himself also admitted that his first MCU season of TV could potentially become "the origin story of a larger thing," further teasing that Harrow is far from done making waves in the MCU.

On top of those teases, many are eagerly awaiting Marc Spector's first interaction with Werewolf by Night, with Moon Knight's Marvel Comics origin story actually coming opposite Jack Russell as the two did battle with one another.

And while Michael Giacchino, the director of the character's Disney+ Special Presentation, noted that there were "no immediate plans" to have the two interact, it seems only right that they would be on a path to a meeting at some point or another.

Will Moon Knight be in Avengers 5?

Marvel Studios

As mentioned previously, rumors indicate that Rama-Tut is set to be a major part of Moon Knight Season 2, which could lead to Oscar Isaac being part of the expectedly massive cast coming in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Additionally, rumors have hinted that Marvel wants to bring Moon Knight Season 2 to Disney+ before Avengers 5 hits theaters, which could suggest that Marc Spector will play an integral role in the story for the Avengers' next team-up outing.

At some point, even with how disconnected Moon Knight Season 1 was from the MCU, it appears inevitable that Marc Spector will make his way into the greater story and get those interactions with other MCU heroes that fans want to see.

The only question now is when and how that will come to fruition.

Moon Knight Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.