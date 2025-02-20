Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Hides Oscar Isaac Moon Knight Easter Egg In Final Episodes

Marvel Studios' Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man utilized a special Easter egg tying back to Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight near the end of Season 1.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was filled to the brim with Easter eggs, even including Marvel Studios' first-ever look at Uncle Ben. Most of these came via cameos from characters across the Marvel universe like Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Daredevil.

Oscar Isaac Moon Knight Easter Egg in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Episode 6 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man included an unexpected Easter egg referencing Oscar Isaac's solo Moon Knight series from Disney+.

While Peter Parker, Nico Minoru, and Harry Osborn (played by Zeno Robinson) are hanging at Peter's house, the titular hero pulls out a box filled with VHS tapes. One of them is for a movie called Tomb Buster.

Marvel Studios

While the trio does not pick this movie to watch, Tomb Buster appears to be inspired by the real-world Indiana Jones movies, complete with a hero wearing an outfit similar to Harrison Ford's real costume.

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, this film is a callback to a poster for the same movie, which was seen in 2022's Moon Knight Season 1. The movie seems to feature a leading actor named Steven Grant, the inspiration for one of Marc Spector's two alters (the other being the dark Jake Lockley).

Marvel Studios

Why did Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man include this obscure Moon Knight reference in its final episodes? It could be because Spider-Man struggles with his dual identities in Episode 6 like Moon Knight struggles with his alternate personas.

Episode 6 specifically saw Nico Minoru learn about Peter Parker's secret identity as Spider-Man, which could very well have tied back to the dual-identity idea seen in Marc Spector. While Marc deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder, the similarities are hard to ignore due to Spidey's dual life as a kid and a hero.

Will Moon Knight & Spider-Man Teamup In The MCU?

Moon Knight's tenure in the MCU has been somewhat uncertain. Three years after his solo series first debuted on Disney+, he has only shown up in one episode of What If...? in that time.

With these major MCU characters having this kind of interaction, fans are naturally wondering if and when they could ever meet up on the big screen with the MCU's future still being written.

Along with Spider-Man 4 (see more on what that movie needs to avoid here), the web-slinger is expected to play a big role in one or both of the next two Avengers movies. Many are hoping Moon Knight will also join that epic battle as one of dozens of heroes expected to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Unfortunately, with Moon Knight's future still being so uncertain, nothing will be easy to nail down as fans wait for both of these characters to be back on screen.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.