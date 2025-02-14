Marvel Studios Reveals First-Ever Look at New Uncle Ben (Photo)

Marvel Studios has always been reluctant to mention Uncle Ben, but Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man finally gave fans the first look at Peter's father figure.

The existence of Uncle Ben within the MCU has been a continuous enigma for fans, who have even questioned his existence in this universe. The character wasn't even directly mentioned until Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it wasn't even by Tom Holland's Peter.

However, it wasn't until the What If...? episode, "What If... Zombies?!" that Peter Parker would directly mention Uncle Ben for the first time. Spider-Man's newest animated series on Disney+ went even further by finally showing fans his face.

First Look At Uncle Ben in Spider-Man

In episode 8 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, "Tangled Web," after failing to convince Lonnie Lincoln, aka Tombstone, not to fight Scorpion, Peter comes home, defeated, to find a note on his refrigerator from Aunt May.

Disney+

However, Peter becomes transfixed by a photo on the fridge of himself, May, and Uncle Ben waving at the camera behind them—the first-ever look at the mentor figure in a branch of the MCU from Marvel Studios.

Disney+

As Peter stares at the photo, he reflects on an earlier conversation with May about Uncle Ben and how Peter "[deserved] someone like him to talk to" and someone he trusted. Peter would try to make Norman Osborn that person, only to realize both of them had conflicting beliefs about power.

How Did This Uncle Ben Die?

In the same episode, Aunt May sadly reflected on Uncle Ben's passing and how "scared" she was of having to raise Peter by herself:

"I was scared too, you know. When it became just you and me. I mean, I thought Ben would be here to help me."

She even regretted how Ben "could have been [Peter's] role model" if he hadn't died, but how exactly did he die?

Marvel Studios has never made that clear to audiences, to an almost painful degree where some have even questioned whether he died in the MCU. However, a spin-off prequel comic for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man heavily suggests the cause of Uncle Ben's death.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Issue #1

Shortly after being bitten by the spider, Peter alludes to the fact that he and Aunt May have "spent enough time in hospitals," but she believes "Ben would be devasted to think he had anything to do" with Peter's refusal to go to one.

It's almost as if Uncle Ben was specifically the reason Peter and Aunt May spent so much time at hospitals. It's never explicitly stated, but it appears that Ben died from a terminal illness before Peter was bitten by the spider, hence the frequent hospital trips.

It's uncertain if this would be the same fate for Tom Holland's Uncle Ben, but it's a good enough explanation as any for the moment. That is until Marvel Studios finally pulls the trigger and delves deeper into Peter's relationship with Ben.

The season finale of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released on Disney+ on February 19.