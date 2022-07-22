Disney+ Is Replacing Tony Stark With Norman Osborn In New Spider-Man Show

The MCU's Spider-Man has famously proven controversial among fans for the changes made to the character. Many have long been unhappy with the decision for Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, to serve as Peter Parker's mentor, father-figure, and suit builder, not to mention being the motivator behind several of his villains - who can forget the famous "Iron Boy Jr." memes.

With Stark now gone after Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has now taken strides to let Spider-Man stand on his own two feet by erasing the memory of his existence, replacing his advanced suit with a homemade one, and downgrading him into a crummy New York apartment.

When Peter Parker was introduced to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, the high-schooler had already been through his famous origin story to become Spider-Man. That story was set to be told in the Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series on Disney+, but 2022's Comic-Con has revealed some surprising twists on his tale.

Spider-Man Disney+ Series Introduces MCU Norman Osborn

During Marvel Studios' animated panel at San Diego-Comic Con, the studio confirmed Norman Osborn will serve as Peter Parker's mentor in Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Marvel Studios

A shot from the Spider-Man series confirms Osborn will be waiting for Parker at his house alongside Aunt May, similar to how Tony Stark did in Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel Studios

A second image highlights Peter suited up in a previously unseen suit in Osborn's office.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has claimed the series will follow Peter Parker "on his way to becoming Spider-Man" in the MCU "before [Captain America: Civil War]." The official synopsis reads:

"The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Written by Executive Producer Jeff Trammel."

With Spider-Man: No Way Home having revealed that Oscorp doesn't exist in the MCU, who knows whether Freshman Year actually takes place in the main timeline or another universe altogether.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates...

Spider-Man: Homecoming Writer Reveals Deleted Uncle Ben Tribute

MCU Theory Explains How Tony Stark Caused Peter's Spider-Man Bite

Spider-Man: No Way Home Art Reveals Gorgeous Deleted Scene

16 Marvel Movies & Shows You Need to Watch Before Spider-Man: No Way Home