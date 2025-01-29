Another unique release strategy is being implemented by Marvel Studios with its upcoming 2025 Disney+ series.

Marvel's 2024 slate on Disney+ delivered a diverse mix of stories. The limited series Echo kicked off the year, exploring Maya Lopez's backstory while delving into her complex ties to Wilson Fisk. It also notably released all five episodes at once, a first for an MCU series.

Agatha All Along continued the story of Agatha Harkness on Disney+ with a blend of magic and mystery, releasing episodes from September to the end of October.

Finally, What If...? returned for its third season, offering fans more alternate-reality tales from the Marvel multiverse, releasing one episode a day from December 22 to December 29.

Marvel Announces Historic Release Plan for Spider-Man Series

Marvel Studios is breaking new ground with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the first Disney+ show to release in consecutive blocks of episodes.

Unlike past Marvel Studios series, which occasionally featured multi-episode premieres or finales (such as X-Men '97's debut and Agatha All Along's two-episode openings and closings) this series will drop multiple episodes with each release.

Starting January 29 Episodes 1-2 will kick off the show followed by multi-episode drops for the next several weeks, compiling all 10 episodes:

Episodes 1-2: January 29

Episodes 3-5: February 5

Episodes 6-8: February 12

Episodes 9-10: February 19

Agatha All Along recently toyed with this idea, having a dual premiere and finale, but not to the extent that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is using.

This innovative release strategy marks a new chapter for the MCU on Disney+. How it is received by fans will likely determine future release decisions, and the studio has been remarkably inconsistent among series releases.

Is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the MCU?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is not set in the MCU, despite early plans for the show to be a prequel to Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum explained that tying the series to MCU continuity limited creative freedom, particularly in exploring Spider-Man's origin story and rogues' gallery.

Instead, the show exists in its own universe, allowing for fresh narratives, including Peter being mentored by Norman Osborn, a storyline that conflicts with MCU lore.

While disconnected from the MCU, the series seems to retain the tone and DNA of Holland's Spider-Man movies and draws inspiration from Steve Ditko's early comics.

Fans can look forward to appearances by characters like Doctor Strange, Amadeus Cho, and Matt Murdock, voiced by his live-action counterpart Charlie Cox. The show's unique approach and creative freedom promise another new, animated take on Peter Parker's journey.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on January 29 on Disney+.