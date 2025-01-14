The first TV series by Marvel Studios in 2025 received an official release date and format.

The MCU on Disney+ started with WandaVision in 2021, which launched the franchise's streaming content. Since then, other series like Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel were successful, but an all-time low for Marvel was Secret Invasion, one of the franchise's certified failures.

However, Marvel is shifting its approach by scaling its output to focus on quality over quantity, contrasting with its ambitious earlier phases.

However, the 2025 slate features many highly anticipated releases like Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Studios Kicking Off 2025 Disney+ Slate WIth Two-Part Premiere

Disney+ officially announced that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will debut with a two-episode premiere on January 29, 2025, following the upcoming Season 3 premiere of What If...?

This fresh MCU series has undergone many changes since first being announced, most notably changing names from Spider-Man: Freshman Year to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in late 2023.

In October 2024, the new Spidey series was pushed to early 2025 after initially being set as one of many MCU series to be released in 2024.

In addition, Marvel Studios unveiled the first footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, showing off the unique comic-influenced animation style.

What Is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man About?

The official press release included a short synopsis for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, teasing "a journey unlike we have ever seen:"

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we have ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The new series will reimagine Peter's origin story in an alternate universe outside the MCU’s Earth-616 timeline. It will introduce Norman Osborn as Peter's mentor, replacing Tony Stark's role in the MCU. In this version, Norman Osborn designs Peter’s Spider-Man suit, offering an intriguing dynamic that diverges from Osborn's traditional portrayal of the Green Goblin.

The series will also explore Peter's early superhero career, pitting him against classic villains like Doctor Octopus and Chameleon while hinting at the potential rise of Green Goblin.

Marvel characters in alternate forms will also be present, including Daredevil (with Charlie Cox reprising his role), Doctor Strange, and Venom, each designed to reflect the unique universe of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Notably, Peter’s spider bite is attributed to a portal created by Doctor Strange, offering a fresh twist on his origin story.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on January 29 on Disney+.