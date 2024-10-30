The first footage from Spider-Man's next on-screen adventure in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been released.

The Disney+ series is another out of Marvel Studios Animation and is a prequel exploring Peter Parker's early days as Spider-Man. The series will be canon to the MCU, but this Peter Parker will be a variant of Tom Holland's character and will be voiced by a different actor.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man recently received a disappointing delay as the series moved out of 2024. However, fans won't have to wait too long.

In a trailer promoting Marvel Studios' upcoming television content, a short snippet from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was revealed.

Marvel Animation

In the clip, which only lasts for about seven seconds, Spider-Man is seen swinging through the streets of New York. It's clear that this is Peter Parker in his younger years as the character is wearing his homemade Spider-Man with his mechanical web shooters hooked up to his backpack.

Another snippet shows Spider-Man engaging in a fistfight and teasing his opponent by yelling, "missed me!" while dodging his blows. Spider-Man then uses his web-shooters to seize a brick and sling it at his enemy, knocking them out cold.

Marvel Animation

The scene then cuts to a comic-style panel showing the faces of Spider-Man and three of his friends who all collectively wince.

Marvel Animation

The clip can be seen in the X (formerly Twitter) post below:

Additionally, the Marvel Studios trailer confirmed Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's release date to be January 29, 2025.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Brings Comics to Life

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man clip is short but sweet, giving fans the first proper look at the animation style of the series in action.

It appears the Disney+ series will lean hard into the classic comic book aesthetic and will bring Spider-Man's story to life in the same style as the pages that first introduced him to the world.

The clip also gave a quick glimpse at some of Peter Parker's friends who will be appearing in the series. While not all of them were present in the clip, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will include animated versions of notable Marvel characters including Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho, and Nico Minoru.

It was recently announced that the Marvel Studios TV show would be getting a tie-in series of comic books which seems to be the perfect set-up to prepare viewers for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's animated style.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's will be released on January 29, 2025.