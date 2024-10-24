Marvel Studios' new animated Spider-Man series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, was reportedly hit with another delay until sometime in 2025.

This project will be Marvel Studios’ first attempt at a solo animated series for the web-slinger after he last appeared in What If…? Season 1. Taking a different path from what’s been seen in Tom Holland’s live-action films, fans will get a new look at Peter Parker’s classic adventures with his most notable villains in tow.

In October 2023, a copyright filing listed Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for a Disney+ release on November 2, 2024. However, with mere weeks until that date and not one piece of promotional material released as of writing, the chances of the series making that date appear to be gone.

MCU Spider-Man Disney+ Show Delayed Until 2025

Marvel

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios' Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was slapped with yet another delay ahead of its release on Disney+.

While not much else was offered in terms of concrete information, the outlet reported that the series now will not be released until sometime in 2025.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was initially one of six different Marvel Studios series set to debut on Disney+ in 2024, including Echo and Agatha All Along.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!