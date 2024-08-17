Marvel Studios is set to release its first Spider-Man animated series but with a replacement for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year was announced in November 2021, but by December 2023, it was publicly retitled Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2024, the show explores Peter Parker's origin story and occurs in an alternate timeline from the main MCU.

The series features an animation style inspired by the early Spider-Man comics and includes a notable cast, such as Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and a returning voice for Spider-Man.

Tom Holland's Replacement Spider-Man Actor

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Unlike the live-action iteration of the MCU's Spider-Man, Marvel Studios' main Spider-Man / Peter Parker in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will not be voiced by Tom Holland.

Instead, Hudson Thames takes the reigns after having voiced Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios series What If...?, as announced by Marvel Studios during its Marvel Animation showcase at D23 2024.

It's important to note that canonically, this will be a Variant of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in another alternate universe outside the Sacred Timeline (Earth-616). This will help avoid some potential disappointment in Holland's absence.

But this isn't stopping other MCU actors from reprising their roles in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Charlie Cox, for example, will return as Daredevil.

Doctor Strange will also appear, although Benedict Cumberbatch's involvement has not yet been officially announced. Given his previous role as Doctor Strange in the animated series What If...?, he will likely voice the character once again.

Previously, What If...? introduced new voice actors for Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff as they were recast by Mick Winger and Lake Bell, respectively.

During D23, Thames was asked if he thought he'd return to Spider-Man after What If...? to which he replied, "I had no idea" and added that "it just kind of happened out of the blue:"

"I had no idea, it was kind of just a phone call In the middle of the day, I was like 'I think you have the wrong guy' and it just kind of happened out of the blue and was the most amazing surprise ever."

When Will Tom Holland Return as Spider-Man?

Following the late 2021 release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, official updates on Tom Holland's return in a potential Spider-Man 4 have been scarce.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are expected to collaborate again, likely sharing the character in a future Spider-Man film and possibly Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Disney recently removed a July 2026 release slate for an untitled Marvel movie, leaving many to scratch their heads as this is a prime-time date.

However, as Sony Pictures would still be the main distributor of any future live-action Spider-Man films, this may point to Disney opening up that date for the next Holland-led Spidey flick.

Unfortunately, much is still up for debate and conjecture before Sony and Marvel officially announce the next Spider-Man movie.

What If...? Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.

Read more about D23 news on The Direct:

D23 2024: Every Major Disney, Marvel & Star Wars Announcement

Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Trailer Description: Zeb Returns, AT-ATs & More (D23)

Daredevil Born Again at D23: Footage Description, Show Floor Pics & News (Updated)