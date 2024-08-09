D23 2024: Every Major Disney, Marvel & Star Wars Announcement

D23 2024 is officially here, as Disney shares its latest updates on everything coming from Marvel, Star Wars, and the greater Disney realm.

Below we will keep you updated with all of the most important D23 news coming from Disney, Marvel Studios, and Star Wars! Including photos from the D23 show floor, news from one of the many D23 panels, and much more!

Table of Contents:

Disney's Full D23 Schedule

Marvel Studios' D23 Schedule

D23 Show Floor Pics From Marvel

D23 Show Floor Pics From Star Wars

On The Show Floor (Marvel Studios)

Marvel's on-the-floor experience at D23 2024 includes a replica of the front desk at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from Marvel Studios' Loki, shared by Variety's Katcy Stephan on X (formerly Twitter). The organization recently returned in Deadpool & Wolverine, appearing on the big screen for the first time.

Fans can interact with actors playing TVA employees as the MCU's time-watching organization is highlighted.

D23

Stephan shared another video from the TVA set, which shows Tara Strong's Miss Minutes welcoming attendees to the event.

The talking clock says, "I’m Miss Minutes, and I’m here to welcome you to your future, working here at the TVA!" to everyone walking through the TVA's halls.

As shared by the Phase Zero X account, fans can get a close-up look at multiple costumes worn by the witch coven in Kathryn Hahn's Agatha All Along.

D23

More of the witch costumes are on display as fans get a tease for the MCU's next project, which will arrive on Disney+ on September 18.

D23

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) posted a 38-second video showing a tour of the exhibit for Agatha All Along. This even included new music that should be heard in the background as viewers get a better look at more costumes against a purple backdrop.

Katcy Stephan provided a further look with a video of a set piece inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy, which features Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.

The 22-second clip shows an interactive experience with Rocket where fans can speak with him. He responds with one of several funny quips before walking away on the screen.

Coming from Phase Zero is a look at a creepy corridor celebrating the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again.

D23

One side of the hall highlights Charlie Cox's Daredevil while the other provides a scary image of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

D23

On The Show Floor (Star Wars)

Ahead of its late 2024 debut, Skeleton Crew is the star of its own exhibit. This weekend, the series will look to make waves as Star Wars' next live-action project.

D23

Shared by Drew Smith on X, fans get a look at multiple characters from all across the Mandoverse, including the pirate captain seen in The Mandalorian.

D23

Below is the official schedule for some of the biggest events set to take place at D3 between Friday, August 9, and Sunday, August 11:

Friday, August 9, 11 a.m. - 12 pm. - Music of Marvel Studios

Saturday, August 10, 12:45 - 1:45 p.m. - Marvel Animation Sneak Peek

Saturday, August 10, 3:15 - 4:15 p.m. - Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Sunday, August 11, 10 - 11 a.m. - Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios’ Visual Department

Sunday, August 11, 4 - 5 p.m. - Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive’s What If…? - An Immersive Story

Sunday, August 11, 5 - 7 p.m. - 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Stay tuned to The Direct for more updates from D23 2024!