The MCU continues its Disney+ series drive with seven new live-action and animated shows confirmed to be released in the next 18 months as the Multiverse Saga winds down.

Marvel Studios has had its fair share of ups and downs on Disney+, from big wins like WandaVision, Loki, and X-Men '97 to widely panned projects such as Secret Invasion and She-Hulk, with plenty of middle ground in between.

Every MCU Disney+ Series Coming in the Next 18 Months

During the Marvel Animation panel at Disney's D23 Expo, the team made clear that every project highlighted was coming in the next 18 months. As the event took place in August 2024, every series discussed should be released by March 2026.

The four animated series included in that line-up, in addition to the three live-action shows confirmed for the rest of 2024 and 2025, make up the seven MCU series that will officially release in the next 18 months:

Agatha All Along - September 18, 2024

Marvel

The next outing in the MCU will come to Disney+ with the historic two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along on Wednesday, September 18. Agatha All Along has been described as the second part of a Disney+ trilogy, which began with WandaVision and will end with the upcoming Vision series.

In the final moments of the reality-bending sitcom, Wanda Maximoff trapped Agatha Harkness in Westview, devoid of her power. After the Avenger's apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha returns to walk the Witches' Road to regain her magical power.

The series will run for nine episodes. Kathryn Hahn will reprise her titular magical role alongside a new cast of witches (including one played by Aubrey Plaza) and a mysterious teen who has close ties to Wanda.

Daredevil: Born Again - March 2025

Marvel

After over six years since the Netflix series ended with Season 3, Daredevil: Born Again will bring Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk back to the forefront when it premieres in March 2025.

Having undergone a major creative overhaul, Born Again will now serve as the fourth season of the Netflix show. It will bring back familiar faces such as Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, Bullseye, and Punisher, all with the same actors.

The main villain for Disney+'s Daredevil revival is expected to be Muse, a psychopathic serial killer who turns his victims into gory works of art.

The series was once expected to run for 18 episodes, but that may no longer be the case after the overhaul. However, fans have no reason to worry, as Born Again is already gearing up for Season 2.

[ New Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Includes 7 Netflix MCU Characters ]

Ironheart - 2025

Marvel

Following her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, will return in a 2025 solo series produced by the director behind the Wakandan blockbusters, Ryan Coogler.

As Ironheart seemingly wrapped filming in November 2022 (via CBR), the Iron Man spin-off series has been in an odd state since. Some had even begun fearing the show was doomed for cancellation, but that does not seem true.

The series will throw Riri Williams into a battle between magic and technology, going toe-to-toe with Anthony Ramos' The Hood.

There are rumors that Ironheart will introduce the child of Iron Man villain Obadiah Stane and finally debut Sacha Baron Cohen and the long-awaited Mephisto.

[ MCU Director Teases RDJ Tony Stark’s ‘Complicated’ Connection to Ironheart ]

What If...? Season 3

Marvel

On the animated front, Marvel Animation is bringing back What If...? for the third and final season featuring The Watcher and other MCU icons.

Among the heroes and villains confirmed for Season 3 are Sam Wilson's Captain America, Monica Rambeau, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi, Ironheart, Agatha Harkness, Moon Knight, and many more.

It certainly appears that What If...? will be turning more attention to the Multiverse Saga in Season 3, with recent MCU additions such as Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, and Ironheart finally making their way into the mix.

Fans can likely expect more tales with Captain Carter, but Season 3 will also feature a Cold War mission with Winter Soldier and Red Guardian and a tale of the Avengers piloting mechs into battle against Hulk-like monsters.

No release date has been confirmed for What If...? Season 3, but perhaps it could be released daily over the festive period again, similar to the second season.

[ Marvel's What If Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel

After receiving overwhelming and universal applause from fans and critics alike, Marvel Animation will continue its X-Men: The Animated Series revival with Season 2 in the next 18 months, with more seasons expected beyond that.

X-Men '97 is facing a significant change as creator Beau DeMayo was fired amid the release of Season 1. While he had already penned scripts for the second season, and his influence will still be somewhat felt, he will be replaced in the pilot seat by What If...? writer Matthew Chauncey.

The Season 1 ending left X-Men '97 plenty to follow up on, but there has already been a promise of new mutants, suits, and even teams coming into play, so perhaps the likes of X-Force could join the fight.

After Season 1 had many cameos from Marvel lore, including Doctor Doom, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Daredevil, and Black Panther, fans should expect more and possibly fleshed-out crossovers with the broader world.

Marvel Animation has yet to announce a release window for X-Men '97 Season 2 beyond the 18-month window, but it may return in early summer next year once Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped up.

[ Disney+'s X-Men '97 Just Killed Off 8 Major Mutants ]

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will take another dip into his corner of the MCU with Eyes of Wakanda, a four-part animated series exploring the history of the fictional African nation over the years.

The animated event is expected to explore multiple eras of Wakandan history and likely feature more than one Black Panther. Eyes of Wakanda is even confirmed to feature a version of Iron Fist, although it likely won't be Finn Jones' Danny Rand, who debuted on his own Netflix show.

The series' official synopsis revealed how, throughout history, "brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts," and Eyes of Wakanda will recount their tale.

No release date has been confirmed for Eyes of Wakanda, but as of the last official update, the Black Panther spin-off was still set for a 2024 debut on Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel

Once considered an origin story for Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the MCU, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will debut a fresh take on the character played by What If...? actor Hudson Thames.

This new Spider-Man will encounter icons from Marvel lore, including Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Runaways member Nico Minoru, and Amadeus Cho, who has succeeded Bruce Banner as the Hulk in the comics.

Also on the docket for Disney+'s new Spider-Man series is a host of recognizable villains, including Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo), Doc Ock (Hugh Dancy), Scorpion, Chameleon, Rhino, and more.

According to reports, the series may still be set to release in 2024, possibly in November, but Disney+ has not offered an official announcement.

What Comes After That for the MCU on Disney+?

Fans already know of several live-action MCU series in development for the coming years, including Wonder Man (which has already wrapped filming) and the Vision series, which will bring back Ultron and follow up on the events of WandaVision.

Exactly when they will release is unclear, but with the MCU's Disney+ slate already full for the next 18 months, they will likely not release until 2026.

Although Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also confirmed Nova will receive a Disney+ series featuring Richard Rider, that project is still said to be three to four years away, placing its release in 2027 or 2028 and likely in the next saga.

On the animation front, Disney+ subscribers can look forward to more seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97, but, unfortunately, What If...? Season 3 has already been confirmed as the last outing for that show.

Only time will tell what other MCU series receive Season 2 renewals, especially on the live-action front. Many have been clamoring for Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel to return for more Disney+ adventures.

The studio will also deliver the long-awaited Marvel Zombies, which has been confirmed as a four-part R-rated event series starring Shang-Chi, Jimmy Woo, and Ms. Marvel. Zombified versions of Ikaris, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, and more are also in the mix.

Read more about the MCU on Disney+:

Here’s When Deadpool & Wolverine Disney+ Release Is Expected

Disney+ Changes the Title of 1 R-Rated Netflix Punisher Episode

New Data Reveals Marvel's Top 3 Most-Watched Disney+ Shows In 2024