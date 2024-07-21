A Marvel Studios executive confirmed one of its upcoming projects will mark "the completion of a trilogy" on Disney+.

Despite kickstarting many Disney+ series since 2021, Marvel Studios has only had a select few run for multiple series. Only Loki and What If...? have received the Season 2 treatment so far, with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-Men '97, Daredevil: Born Again, and hopefully more expected to follow.

Marvel Teases Completion' of New Disney+ Trilogy

Marvel Studios

Speaking on The Official Marvel Podcast, Head of Marvel Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum was asked to comment on the studio's slate of upcoming animated projects and offered a tease for What If...? Season 3.

The Marvel Animated boss explained how the anthology saga "feels like the completion of a trilogy" that "goes beyond the first two seasons:"

"It feels like the completion of a trilogy. It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons, and its exploration of the Multiverse, and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

With its upcoming third season, What If...? will mark Marvel Studios' first Disney+ original trilogy as no other show has reached Season 3. X-Men '97 is expected to be the next show to receive that honor with plans for multiple more seasons.

As two seasons have already come to Disney+, the What If...? trilogy will soon be complete. With the first look at the coming episodes already released, it wouldn't be shocking to see Season 3 hit Disney+ this year or early in the next.

Winderbaum previously spoke about What If...? Season 3 to ComicBook and promised "there's more fun to be had with the Multiverse and who can kind of come in," possibly teasing exciting cameos for the coming episodes:

"Actually, in the third season, spoiler alert, we do start to push at that boundary a little bit more. There's more fun to be had with the Multiverse and who can kind of come in."

After What If...? Season 2 concluded at the tail end of 2023, Marvel Studios was quick to drop the first clip from Season 3 teasing a new story involving the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, and Bill Foster.

Marvel Studios

New stills from Season 3 confirmed stories featuring the brotherly duo of Thanos and Starfox, along with a tale that will feature Sam Wilson's Captain America, Monica Rambeau, and Bucky Barnes.

[ Harry Styles’ Starfox Character Just Made His MCU Return (Photos) ]

Will What If...? Season 3 Be the Last?

In calling What If...? Season 3 "the completion of a trilogy," Brad Winderbaum may be teasing the end of the line for the animated series. After all, it would be strange to use such final language if there were plans for more.

While What If...? may be an endless concept in the Marvel universe, the MCU has taken a route that tells more ongoing stories with recurring characters. The format of the series has left it as a major piece of the Multiverse Saga which may no longer fit into the ongoing storytelling after the saga closes out.

As Marvel Studios continues to expand its animated horizons through X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Eyes of Wakanda, ending What If...? would leave more resources free for other projects.

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm whether What If...? Season 3 will be its last, but it seems like an increasingly likely possibility. Then again, if the third outing proves to be a hit with fans, perhaps Season 4 could ultimately be commissioned.

No release date has been set for What If...? Season 3, but with the first looks at the new tales already out in the open, it wouldn't be shocking if it came to Disney+ toward the end of 2024 or perhaps into early 2025.

The first two seasons of What If...? are streaming now on Disney+.

