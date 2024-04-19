Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot Brings Back 7 Actors from OG Netflix Show

Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, the continuation of Netflix's Daredevil series, will bring over half a dozen stars from the original project.

Originally thought to be a complete reboot with new characters and actors, Marvel officially canonized Netflix's Defenders Saga within the MCU in January 2024, setting the stage for epic new storylines on Disney+.

While minor roles have been recast after Netflix's series, Daredevil: Born Again will continue the story Netflix ended in 2018, giving many fans reason to celebrate Daredevil's full integration into the greater Marvel universe.

7 Actors Back for Disney+'s Daredevil Revival

Ahead are the seven actors from Netflix's Daredevil who will return to play their characters in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again and what their roles will be in the series:

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox

Leading the way in Daredevil: Born Again as Matt Murdock will be Charlie Cox, returning for another MCU appearance after his roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo.

While the show underwent major creative changes (including hiring the MCU's first showrunner), fans expect Murdock to continue his hero's journey and dish out justice in Hell's Kitchen.

With those changes to the plot, story details are still largely a mystery, although Cox teased at D23 2022 that he expected to spend more time in "Matt Murdock's world as a lawyer."

Fans also got the first look at Cox's revamped Daredevil suit from set photos, teasing the fighting and action the character is best known for in the MCU.

Vincent D'Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio

Expectedly, Vincent D'Onofrio will be back opposite Cox as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, after his roles in both Hawkeye and Echo.

Fans last saw Fisk in a heavy conflict with his "adopted" niece, Maya Lopez, in Echo. However, Daredevil: Born Again has viewers eager to see him face-to-face with Cox again for the first time since Netflix's Daredevil Season 3.

The end of Echo teased that Fisk will launch a campaign to become the mayor of New York City as he previously did in Marvel Comics.

Of course, that will not stop him from unleashing hell on anybody who stands in his way. The brutal nature that returned in the TV-MA-rated Echo is sure to be there once again for this series.

Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle/The Punisher

Jon Bernthal

For the first time since 2019's Punisher Season 2, Jon Bernthal will be back in the MCU to reprise his role as Frank Castle alongside Cox and D'Onofrio, which he openly celebrated following the announcement.

While plot details for him remain hidden, he's reported to have nearly as big of a role in Daredevil: Born Again as Daredevil himself, being listed second on an official copyright behind Cox.

Set photos already teased trouble for the Punisher. The antihero's insignia is being used to portray him negatively as he interacts with other major characters in the MCU.

Bernthal has also given fans insight into the work he's putting in for his MCU comeback, creating plenty of anticipation for his first Marvel appearance in over five years.

Deborah Ann Woll - Karen Page

Deborah Ann Woll

Almost nobody was more vocal about wanting to return to the Daredevil story than Karen Page star Deborah Ann Woll, who regularly posted on social media about her time in the original series.

After expressing disappointment in not being brought back initially for Daredevil: Born Again, fans were pleasantly shocked as she got the call to play Karen Page during the series' revamp stage.

Set photos reinforced the news about her inclusion in Born Again, showing Woll filming her new material as she reunited with Cox and Henson for the first time since 2018.

Elden Henson - Foggy Nelson

Elden Henson

Elden Henson embraced the role of Matt Murdock's partner and fellow "Avocado-at-law," Franklin "Foggy" Nelson, in all three seasons of Daredevil.

After surprisingly being left off the cast list when Born Again first started production, leading to outrage from fans, Henson was brought back for his role as the show underwent major production changes.

Currently, Henson's specific role in Born Again is being kept under wraps. Still, Foggy Nelson is expected to be alongside Matt Murdock as they continue their work in their new law firm from the end of Daredevil Season 3.

He also comes into this new series with a fresh haircut and beard, adding to the character development fans hope to see from him in his return.

Wilson Bethel - Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye

Wilson Bethel

Wilson Bethel took on an important role in Daredevil Season 3 as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, better known to Marvel fans as one of Matt Murdock's most notable adversaries, Bullseye.

After working closely with Kingpin and using Daredevil's suit to frame the Man Without Fear in Season 3, Bethel was confirmed to reprise his MCU role in Born Again.

The last time fans saw Bullseye, his spine had been damaged heavily in a fight with Daredevil. He was also undergoing experimental surgery to turn him into an even more formidable adversary.

Fans saw a fresh new set of threads for the villain in set photos from early 2024, indicating he'll be seeking out his revenge against the titular hero.

Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa Fisk

Ayelet Zurer

Originally, Vanessa Fisk was the first character from Daredevil to be recast for Daredevil: Born Again, with Sandrine Holt reportedly taking over the role from Ayelet Zurer.

This led Zurer to express disappointment in not being asked back to reprise her character, although her status with the show changed soon thereafter.

Set photos from April 2024 confirmed that Zurer was back to play Vanessa Fisk again, showing her with D'Onofrio filming as the married couple once more.

While her role in the Born Again story is unknown, she will be right alongside her crime lord husband, particularly as she is set on being New York City's First Lady.

Daredevil: Born Again has reportedly finished shooting but does not have an official release date.

