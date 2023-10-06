Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return Gets Exciting Update from Marvel

Jon Bernthal's anit-hero, the Punisher, will return to the world of Marvel in Daredevil: Born Again, but the size of his role may have just been confirmed.

It was reported in March that Jon Bernthal would be reprising his role as Frank Castle in Disney+'s upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again.

After his casting, rumors began to swirl that his Punisher could receive his own Disney+ show, and Bernthal was also seen in May participating in some firearm target practice, likely in preparation for his comeback.

Jon Bernthal's Extensive Daredevil Role

According to an official copyright listing by Marvel Studios for Daredevil: Born Again, actor Jon Bernthal will serve as one of the main actors of the series.

In the entire list, Bernthal was named just behind Charlie Cox (who will be the series lead and play Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin).

Since Bernthal was included as one of the main cast members and listed so high up just behind the two main actors, it suggests that his role in Daredevil: Born Again will be more than just a cameo, and that he could actually have a strong supporting role as a series regular.

What Role Will Jon Bernthal's Punisher Play in Daredevil: Born Again?

Matt Murdock and Frank Castle have a fairly complicated history.

Bernthal appeared in Season 2 of the Daredevil series on Netflix, where he crossed paths with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock on multiple occasions.

Bernthal's character was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to serve time in prison where he also met Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

Since all three above-mentioned characters now seem to have extensive roles in the upcoming Disney+ series, many are interested to see just how Frank Castle fits into the fold.

He obviously boasts a different style of fighting crime than someone like Matt Murdock, and the two don't necessarily see eye to eye, but Frank historically isn't a fan of Kingpin either.

Whatever the case may be, it seems as though Bernthal will have a major role to play when Daredevil: Born Again is released on Disney+, which is expected to be in early 2025.