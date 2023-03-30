Punisher's MCU Disney+ Debut Gets Exciting Filming Update

After being confirmed for a role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, Punisher star Jon Bernthal's arrival on set got a thrilling new update.

Bernthal's return to his role as Frank Castle/Punisher added a new burst of anticipation for Born Again's upcoming Disney+ debut, which will see him reunite with both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio after their time working on the Netflix shows.

With filming for the new series only in its early stages, there is still plenty of mystery surrounding Bernthal's comeback, especially since the character hasn't been seen on screen since The Punisher finished its run in early 2019.

And as fans wait for Bernthal to arrive on set with Cox, D'Onofrio, and MCU newcomers like Margarita Levieva, his role in the 18-episode series is one that will be put in the spotlight for months to come.

Jon Bernthal's Arrival Imminent on Daredevil Set

Slink Proper, who is working as Jon Bernthal's trainer, posted a video of Bernthal to Instagram that showed the actor training for his upcoming return as Punisher in Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again.

He also included a number of promotional posters from the original The Punisher series on Netflix, confirming that Bernthal is prepping for his MCU role.

Proper replied to a comment on the video from Monday, March 27 that asked when he last saw Bernthal, to which he remarked that Bernthal "left today to go film" for the role. Seeing as this comment came a few days ago, Bernthal is almost certainly in New York right now filming for Daredevil: Born Again:

andrea.mae16: "I liked him best in 'punisher!' I wish that show has more seasons! Where did you see him? Like is this in MN?” slinkproper: "he left today to go film for punisher, so u in luck more episodes should be right around the corner"

How Will Punisher Fit Into MCU's Disney+ Slate?

After seeing Charlie Cox's roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, between which Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin popped up in Hawkeye, interest is rising to see how Bernthal makes his own grand comeback.

D'Onofrio went so far as to say Bernthal would be "a major part of the [upcoming] show," hinting that his part in Daredevil: Born Again would not be just a short cameo noting that he exists in the MCU.

Even though it may be some time until fans see Bernthal on set, having the Punisher in the MCU has many anxious to see how he'll interact with both Daredevil and Kingpin after so many battles and team-ups with them on Netflix.

And looking at the support he's gotten from his former castmates in the Defenders Saga, the sky seems to be the limit for what he'll be able to do with this return.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming, and it's set to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2024.