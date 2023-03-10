Marvel Netflix Stars React to Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Return

Jon Bernthal's return as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again is being celebrated, not only by fans but also by several notable Marvel stars as well.

Disney+'s Daredevil reboot is bringing the band back together after the confirmation of Bernthal's Marvel comeback as Frank Castle. The Walking Dead star joins fellow Marvel Netflix veterans Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) for another street-level adventure.

The actor's return as Punisher comes after a string of rumors about his comeback in the upcoming reboot.

Marvel Stars Celebrate Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return

After Jon Bernthal shared an image of his Punisher on Instagram to celebrate his return as the MCU anti-hero in Daredevil: Born Again, several stars showed their support for the actor.

Krysten Ritter, who portrayed Jessica Jones in Marvel's The Defenders, shared three fire emojis to celebrate Bernthal's comeback:

It is unknown if Ritter will be joining Bernthal in Daredevil: Born Again, but the actress did add fuel to speculation of her MCU return by sharing an image of herself wearing a Daredevil t-shirt on social media.

Ben Barnes, who played Billy Russo aka Jigsaw in The Punisher, is hyped for his fellow Marvel actor, sharing his thoughts in the comments of Bernthal's Punisher image:

"Nobody panic!!"

Michael Gandolfini, who was cast in an unknown role in Daredevil: Born Again, is pretty thrilled as well about Bernthal's involvement:

"Let’s ride JB"

Daredevil Season 1 showrunner Steven DeKnight shared a GIF of Bill Hader eating popcorn upon learning about the news of Bernthal's return:

The official TikTok account of Bernthal's podcast, Real Ones, also shared this video to celebrate the actor's upcoming return in the Daredevil reboot:

Which Marvel Actors Will Join Jon Bernthal in Disney+’s Daredevil?

It isn't surprising that Jon Bernthal's fellow Marvel actors are celebrating his return in Daredevil: Born Again, considering the importance and widespread popularity of Frank Castle.

While it is unknown how Bernthal's Punisher will fit in the upcoming reboot, it's safe to assume that his appearance will be more than a cameo due to the show's historic 18-episode length.

Daredevil: Born Again's cast is growing after Bernthal's confirmed involvement, leaving fans to wonder if more actors from Marvel's Netflix shows will join him.

Aside from Krysten Ritter's tease of her potential return as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage actor Mike Colter also shared photos of him with the Marvel actress, which sparked speculation about his comeback.

Despite the reported absence of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson in the upcoming reboot, Bernthal's return alongside the rumored comebacks of other Marvel characters from the Netflix shows could ease the frustration of some fans.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.