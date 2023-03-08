Jon Bernthal Reacts to His Punisher Return Announcement

Marvel Netflix (now Disney+) fans celebrated today with the announcement of Jon Bernthal's return to the role of Frank Castle (the Punisher) in 2024's Daredevil: Born Again.

Originally appearing during Daredevil's second season, before getting his own two-season spin-off show, the Punisher is among the most violent characters in Marvel's repertoire, seemingly leaving a trail of carnage and blood wherever he goes.

No major news about his character or a potential future in the MCU had surfaced prior to March 7, when it was reported that Bernthal would be reprising his role in Daredevil: Born Again alongside Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin).

However, Bernthal's return did not mean the same for co-stars Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson).

Now, the actor himself has reacted to the announcement.

Jon Bernthal's Punisher Is Back for Daredevil

Jon Bernthal took to Instagram Tuesday in response to the announcement of his return as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel

Bernthal shared a captionless post with a photo of what appears to be a behind-the-scenes still from the final scene of Netflix's The Punisher (Season 2, Episode 13 - The Whirlwind) which depicts Frank Castle, decked out in the signature skull, guns blazing and anger evident in his expression.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Netflix co-star Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) commented simply "🔥," showing support for Bernthal as his return is celebrated by excited fans.

Instagram user @daydreamer310 commented that "the Bernthal Punisher war cry" could be heard from the shared image alone.

@daydreamer310: "We can already hear the Bernthal Punisher war cry."

@neilbrownjr said that with this announcement "all is right with the world," a sentiment echoed by other commenters on the post.

@neilbrownjr: "And now, finally, all is right with the world 😂🔥❤️"

What Role Will Punisher Have in Born Again?

Having made his debut as the Punisher in Daredevil's second season, Bernthal's return to the role in another Daredevil project feels full circle.

The frenemy dynamic between Daredevil and the Punisher is a highlight of Daredevil Season 2 for many fans, so more time with the duo is an exciting prospect. The two have such different morals — Matt Murdock being staunchly anti-killing and the Punisher killing anyone he deems deserves that fate. However, their often-aligned goals force the two to work together, creating an engaging dynamic for fans.

Additionally, if the reports that Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson will not be returning for the new show turn out to be true, it will be helpful for fans to have at least one relatively positive relationship carryover from the original show to the new one — at least as it compares to the hatred between Daredevil and Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.