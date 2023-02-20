New Photos Spark MCU Luke Cage & Jessica Jones Return Speculation

New photos of Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter have fans theorizing about the MCU debut of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

Ever since Marvel Studios brought Netflix's Daredevil stars into the MCU, the big question is whether any other Marvel Television stars may follow.

Two potential candidates for an Echo or Daredevil: Born Again cameo are Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones, as well as Mike Colter as Luke Cage.

Now, new social media photos have audiences questioning once more if their Marvel Studios debut is just around the corner.

New Photos Spark Jessica Jones & Luke Cage Speculation

Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter posted pictures of her and Luke Cage's Mike Colter on her Instagram story, renewing speculation among fans about their MCU crossover.

Instagram

This isn't the first time the actress has shared images of her and the Luke Cage star together as the two appear to be friends.

But each time a photo of the duo surfaces on social media, it raises the question of whether the two are working together on a Marvel-related project.

Instagram

Here are a few fan reactions to the Jessica Jones star's latest photos:

@LaChicaMarvel responded to Ritter's photos by asking the big question of whether the two will be in Daredevil: Born Again, saying:

"Jessica Jones and Luke Cage together again… will they be with the Punisher in 'Daredevil Born Again'? Ayy is that if this happens it will be the best… I love it!"

Another fan, @Kylostan12, took the photos as evidence that the two "definitely" will in posting:

"yeah they're definitely coming back"

Another Twitter user also viewed the two actors together as a Marvel reunion with the following tweet:

"Luke cage n Jessica Jones back together"

@skmetalle responded by petitioning Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Disney+ to "please bring these two" into the MCU:

"Dear @Kevfeige @MarvelStudios @DisneyPlus Please, please bring these two into the MCU."

Meanwhile, another fan noted that they weren't buying that the photos were just "a casual encounter between friends," posting:

"Oh, ok got it, just a casual encounter between friends"

Evidence for a Jones & Cage Comeback

While social media photos may just be a sign of the duo's friendship and nothing more, there are rumors that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be searching for Jessica Jones in Echo for Disney+.

Also, Krysten Ritter recently posted photos of herself at the gym while wearing a Daredevil t-shirt.

Her timing was interesting, to say the least, given that Daredevil: Born Again is expected to begin filming this month.

While only time will tell if Ritter's Jones has actually crossed over into the MCU, Mike Colter is another question.

In a past interview, Colter expressed that he's "happy doing what I'm doing" at present while also admitting that there's "always potential" for him to return to Luke Cage.

Still, if Ritter were to reprise her role as Jessica Jones, it's hard to imagine that Colter wouldn't do the same eventually.

Whether that's what these photos are suggesting, or something else entirely, is unknown.

However, it's safe to say that the hopes and opportunities for a Jones and Cage MCU comeback are as alive as ever.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.