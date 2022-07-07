MCU Rumor Reveals Daredevil & Jessica Jones’ Roles In 2023 Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios has made some subtle strides toward bringing more characters into the MCU, partly by bringing the Defenders Saga over to Disney+ from Netflix. Characters like Daredevil and Kingpin have already established themselves in Phase 4, and others like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage could be on the way in short order as well.

Daredevil is already rumored to play a role in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where Krysten Ritter could also find her way back into the fold if rumors are to be believed. On top of that, Alaqua Cox is in the middle of filming the Disney+ show Echo, which not only spins off from 2021's Hawkeye but also ties Maya Lopez in with some of her classic allies from the comics.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are already rumored to reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Cox rumored to have a role in three of the series' six episodes. The most recent bit of news surrounding the show not only confirms Cox and D'Onofrio's presence in the show but also teases Jessica Jones for a role as well.

MCU Rumor Teases Daredevil & Jessica Jones Roles

The Hollywood Reporter shared a rumor teasing where Daredevil and Jessica Jones will return in the MCU.

The report confirmed that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will return as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in the upcoming Echo series on Disney+, appearing alongside Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez.

Additionally, the series will include a story where Daredevil seeks out a former ally, who winds up being Jessica Jones. It's unclear why Matt looks for Jessica at this time, but the report indicates that she'll be a part of this new show.

Will Echo Bring Back Other MCU Characters?

Daredevil and Kingpin became two of the hottest stories in the MCU thanks to their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye at the end of 2021. Even more exciting is that this should be far from the last time these characters are seen by Marvel Studios, even adding Jessica Jones into that mix sooner rather than later as well.

Of course, with Echo focusing largely on Maya Lopez after she tried to kill her adoptive uncle, these three former Netflix stars won't be the center of attention as the MCU moves forward this time. But the fact that they'll play this kind of role is great news regardless, as it establishes them more solidly amongst everything else taking place under the MCU umbrella.

In the more immediate future, fans are looking ahead to She-Hulk in August to see if Daredevil and Jessica Jones make their presence felt ahead of what they'll be doing in Echo. Looking at the bigger picture, though, 2023 and beyond will bring some incredible momentum to these characters as the Defenders are more fully integrated amongst Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Echo is currently filming and will likely debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.