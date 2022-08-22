Did Disney+ Just Tease Jessica Jones' Role In She-Hulk?

The MCU is finally taking the opportunity to bring heroes and villains formerly relegated to Netflix's Defenders Saga into play on the big screen and Disney+ alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. And after appearances from Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin in Hawkeye, rumors have pointed to Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones being next in line for an MCU debut.

If those rumors and reports are to be believed, Jessica Jones could be geared up for a role, or at least a reference, in Marvel Studios' latest entry on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will heavily feature Jones' Defenders co-star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil.

These rumors first started when Ritter was seen in a photo looking awfully similar to the way she did when she played the role on Netflix, indicating that a return was potentially in the cards. This came on top of other images showing her near Luke Cage star Mike Colter, although the rumors go beyond such pics.

Marvel

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro teased that she thinks "Jessica Jones would be a good addition" to her series, laying that idea out on the table for fans hoping to see Ritter back in action. Now, there may be another small indication that Jessica is on her way into the story thanks to an eagle-eyed fan who noticed a tiny MCU-related detail on Disney+.

Is Disney+ Teasing Jessica Jones' MCU Arrival?

On the Disney+ page for A.K.A. Jessica Jones, which first aired on Netflix, the first title under the "Suggested" section is Marvel Studios' She-Hullk: Attorney at Law.

This could lend credence to the rumors that Jessica Jones will make an appearance in She-Hulk later in the season, or that they could at least connect to one another somehow.

This was first discovered by Twitter user @ilovehailee_.

Disney+

The only other show that wasn't produced by Marvel Studios to put She-Hulk in this section is Daredevil, whose titular hero has been a key piece of She-Hulk's marketing thus far.

Disney+

For comparison, She-Hulk isn't seen in the "Suggested" section for The Defenders or any other Marvel Netflix series.

Disney+

Will Jessica Jones Show Up in She-Hulk?

With the Netflix characters slowly making their way into Marvel Studios-produced movies and TV shows, it seems like it will be only a matter of time until more than just Daredevil and Kingpin show up. But could this new development on Disney+ truly be a sign that Jessica Jones is on her way into She-Hulk, bringing Krysten Ritter back to her fan-favorite role?

This inclusion is nothing more than speculation and rumors at this point in time, although the potential for Jessica Jones to show up has been a reality for the past few months already. And while this Disney+ detail doesn't officially confirm anything, one has to wonder why watching She-Hulk would be something that fans should watch following Krysten Ritter's solo series.

Rumors have suggested that Jessica Jones could have some role in the upcoming Echo series, so there is a potential for She-Hulk to set up this piece of the puzzle.

This comes while the debate about the Netflix shows' canon status with the MCU rages on, although there is still no definitive answer to that long-standing question. Regardless, fans now have Jessica Jones on their radar even more now, with She-Hulk only set to bring more new and exciting developments with each weekly episode.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, with Episode 2 set to premiere on Thursday, August 25.