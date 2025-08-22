Butterfly: Rebecca Didn't Kill David's Wife Due to This 1 Clue in the Final Scene - Theory Explained

Butterfly Episode 6's cliffhanger ending revealed the tragic death of David Jung's wife, Eunju, leading fans to wonder if his daughter, Rebecca, killed her. The Amazon Prime Video thriller tells the story of former spy David, who has gone to great lengths to reunite with Rebecca after she was corrupted to become a sinister secret agent for a corrupt organization called Caddis. After a mission from the Philippines went downhill, David faked his death to protect Rebecca, but he wasn't able to predict that she would turn to the dark side and become one of Caddis' top agents.

While Rebecca was busy being a weapon for Caddis, David started to restart a new life when he married Eunju Kim and they had a daughter named Minhee. Eunju's family was also not on the side of good because her father was also involved in some illegal shenanigans due to his import and export business. While David and Rebecca managed to outsmart and put an end to Caddis, Butterfly's ending suggested that the fight is far from over.

Butterfly is based on the Boom! Studios' graphic novel series by Arash Amel. It features a cast led by Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Louis Landau, Piper Perabo, Kim Tae-hee, Park Hae-soo, and Kim Ji-hoon. All six episodes premiered on Prime Video on August 13, 2025.

Did Rebecca Kill David’s Wife in Butterfly Show?

Amazon Prime Video

After saving Rebecca from being held captive by Juno and Caddis, David didn't waste time debriefing her daughter about what happened. Instead, he trusted that everything went well and that Juno did not manipulate Rebecca into betraying him again. However, it might've come back to bite him in the end.

The final sequence showed David, Rebecca, Eunju, and Minhee having dinner at a restaurant while they made plans for their future. This typical happy ending went downhill after Rebecca and Eunju decided to go to the toilet together. When the pair had taken too long to return, David investigated, and he was horrified to see Eunju bled out on the floor, and Rebecca was nowhere in sight.

Given Rebecca's past as a weapon of destruction for Caddis and her closeness with Judo, some have theorized that she killed Eunju. While this was the easy way to resolve the cliffhanger, it didn't make sense for Rebecca to kill Eunju, considering all the character development she went through with David throughout the six episodes.

Amazon Prime Video

Upon rewatching the final scenes several times, I'm convinced that Rebecca didn't kill her because of one clue.

After confirming that Rebecca didn't take a knife or any weapon before going to the toilet with Eunju, a closer look showed her giving the waitress a glaring look at the 42:28 mark (seen above), suggesting that this restaurant employee is a shady individual who might have something to do with Eunju's murder. The fact that no other staff can be seen in the final scene also proves that something shady is happening in the restaurant.

Given her expertise and training in assessing threats, Rebecca could've discovered that the waitress was another sinister agent, which explained why she decided to go with Eunju to the toilet to protect her. Rebecca disappeared when David found Eunju because she could've followed the killer to catch it and prove her innocence.

So, Who Killed David's Wife in Butterfly?

Amazon Prime Video

As for who killed David’s wife, there are many possibilities due to Rebecca and David's long history with Caddis.

At the top of the list could be Juno, the former head of Caddis and business partner of David, who might've held a grudge after the father-daughter pair managed to defeat her and kept her away from her son, Oliver. Still, it would've been obvious and repetitive if Juno were the main reason David's wife was killed at the end of Butterfly.

One way for a potential Butterfly Season 2 to be unique is to show David and Juno teaming up to find Rebecca. Considering that Season 1 confirmed that Juno still cared for Rebecca even after she decided to stay with David, the series could showcase an unusual team-up between David and Juno to find Rebecca. Season 2 could even dive into their past with Caddis.

Meanwhile, it's also possible that the enemies of Eunju's father, Doo Tae, could be the main culprits behind the death of David's wife, especially after Season 1 revealed that he is currently part of a dangerous gang in South Korea.

Whether or not it was Doo Tae's rivals who killed Eunju, it's worth noting that her death would further complicate the already strained relationship David had with his father-in-law, and this could lead to an all-out conflict between the pair.

Whatever the case, David had a lot of things to deal with if Butterfly returns for a second season, and his goal of achieving normalcy in life is too far fetched at the moment.

Read more about Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty's exclusive interview with The Direct about David and Rebecca's complex father-daughter dynamic in Butterfly.