MCU: The 6 Weakest Heroes Introduced After Endgame

Six of the MCU's newest post-Avengers: Endgame superheroes stand out as the weakest. After Marvel Studios bid sent off icons such as Iron Man, Black Widow, and Steve Rogers with Avengers: Endgame, the Multiverse Saga has brought many new heroes to the table in Phases 4, 5, and 6. From literal gods to cosmic beings, fans have seen it all, and 10 of the most powerful will return in 2026.

But that's not to say that every new character has been an Omega-level mutant or cosmic powerhouse, as the Multiverse Saga has put much of its spotlight on weaker superheroes, including those from the street level. In fact, some of the MCU's new faces, who will lead the franchise into its next era and even appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, have actually been among its weakest.

The MCU's 6 Weakest New Multiverse Saga Heroes

Werewolf by Night

The thought of a superhero werewolf may initially sound terrifying, but, outside of a full moon, Werewolf by Night is, for the most part, an everyday man. The curse placed upon him gives him various superhuman feats and a wolf-like body, and, hopefully, in time, he won't be among the MCU's weakest heroes.

While Jack Russell hasn't appeared since Werewolf by Night, his forgotten Disney+ special is reportedly getting a sequel. As the MCU expands its supernatural corner, many are convinced that Gael Garcia Bernal's Werewolf by Night will play a key role in the long-rumored Midnight Sons movie.

Falcon

Even when Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson was the Falcon, the mantle has always been ranked among the weakest in the MCU. That stands true now that Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres has replaced the now-Captain America, as his abilities are limited to his high-tech wingsuit and advanced military training.

Despite being among the MCU's weakest Multiverse Saga heroes, his buddy-cop dynamic with Captain America has earned him one of six spots on the new Avengers roster. Falcon will go on his next MCU adventure next year when Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026.

Swordsman

Jacques "Jack" Duquesne debuted in Hawkeye as a wealthy socialite, friend of Eleanor Bishop, and an expert swordsman. The sword-wielding vigilante may be the MCU's best with a blade (at least while Blade is stuck in development hell), but his older age and lack of powers make him a relatively weak superhero.

Still, Tony Dalton's Swordsman was clearly considered some threat to Wilson Fisk's operation, as he was among the vigilantes imprisoned after Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. That story isn't over yet, as the Hawkeye hero will officially return next season with a "bunch of action stuff" this time around.

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop's journey in the MCU is only truly just getting started after Hailee Steinfeld debuted the future Young Avenger in Hawkeye. From the get-go, Bishop showcased how well she can handle a bow and arrow, with even Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton praising her as one of the greatest archers out there.

Her talents go beyond that into the vicinity of martial arts, in which she was training since childhood, with Bishop even holding her own against a former Black Widow, Yelena Belova. Ultimately, the MCU's new Hawkeye still has much to learn, and time is the greatest enemy for Marvel Studios' Young Avengers team-up.

Yelena Belova

After three appearances in Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thunderbolts*, with her next coming in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Florence Pugh's Yelena has been one of the MCU's post-Endgame standouts. Many argue she has been the perfect replacement for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow after her death.

Despite Yelena's ever-growing popularity and latest status as the leader of the New Avengers, there's no denying she lands on the MCU's weaker side. Her Black Widow training and the combat expertise that comes with it make her a force to be reckoned with, yet ultimately a powerless human with a big heart.

White Tiger

White Tiger's mystical amulet grants the wearer various superhuman enhancements, the extent of which was never truly showcased during Hector Ayala's brief tenure in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Ayala became a client of Matt Murdock after accidentally killing a dirty cop on the New York subway.

Ultimately, the street-level vigilante was killed relatively easily, as police officer Cole North shot him in the head at point-blank range, catching him off guard. That said, the White Tiger is a mantle, as Ayala's niece, Angela del Toro, was confirmed to follow in her father's superhero footsteps in Season 2.