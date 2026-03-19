Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Reveals Major X-Men Hunting Villain

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official trailer included a reference to a dangerous mutant-hunting villain from Marvel Comics. Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man movie is rumored to introduce Sadie Sink as the MCU’s Jean Grey, but this isn’t the only X-Men connection that the movie will have. The Department of Damage Control is being positioned as the MCU’s mutant-hunting villains, meaning that their involvement could have massive ramifications, not just in Phase 6, but with the upcoming Mutant Saga as well.

The newly-released Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer revealed a major connection to an X-Men-hunting villain. At the 1:26 mark, Spider-Man can be seen being scanned by a machine, and a certain "Agent Ramirez" is analyzing Peter Parker in some sort of laboratory.

Sony Pictures

Some have theorized that this Ramirez could be Delores Ramirez, a C.I.A. agent who operated in the X-Desk, a special task unit created to keep mutants under control.

Sony Pictures

In Marvel Comics, the X-Desk is tasked with monitoring, investigating, and countering activities related to mutants. While the Marvel Comics version falls under the CIA, it's possible the MCU's X-Desk is a department within the Department of Damage Control (DODC), or they could be reintegrated within their ranks in the future.

Some have also pointed out that this Agent Ramirez could be portrayed on-screen by The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas, who is being described as Spider-Man and Punisher's sidekick in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

FX

Colón-Zayas playing Agent Ramirez makes sense because it explains why Peter Parker is willing to be examined by her inside a laboratory. However, her connections to X-Desk suggest that her organization is not on the side of good (at least for mutants), setting up a future clash between her and Spider-Man.

Watch the official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day below:

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he becomes a full-time Spider-Man, leading to his all-out effort to stop crime in New York.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

How the X-Desk's Introduction Changes Everything In Spider-Man 4

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From where things stand, it's reasonable to assume that Agent Ramirez and Spider-Man are allies and not enemies. This plot point could confirm that the X-Desk is still on the side of good, meaning that they could be a rival organization that could handle the bureaucracy against the Department of Damage Control.

There is also a chance that Ramirez and the X-Desk are aligning themselves with Spider-Man because they know that he is not a mutant, which explains why they are not targeting him.

However, this could all change once Peter learns the truth about their mission to monitor and track down mutants, making them no different from the Department of Damage Control.

Whatever the case, the fact that there are already organizations or divisions tracking down mutants is a huge game-changer for the MCU as the franchise embraces a new era involving the X-Men.