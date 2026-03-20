Spider-Man: Brand New Day Features 6 Important Mutant Powers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe kept its version of Spider-Man grounded for nearly a decade. He always had support when he needed it, and his powers gave him enough of an edge in battle that he could hold his own against dangerous villains. However, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31, the status quo is changing for Peter Parker, especially in the power department, and he's not the only one going through changes.

Brand New Day's first trailer picks up right where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with Peter alone in the world and focusing on his crime-fighting career. But something gets in the way of his mission: a mysterious illness. The trailer reveals that Peter is dealing with a mutation, one that will allow him to undergo a "rebirth."

The word "mutation" sounds off alarm bells because of Marvel's mutants. Of course, the X-Men are on their way to the MCU, and Brand New Day may be driving that point home by showing off what one member of the team is capable of.

Mutant Powers Confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Organic Webbing

Sony Pictures

Like most iterations of Spider-Man, the MCU's take on the character creates his webbing using his brain rather than his body. In fact, he couldn't wrap his head around Tobey Maguire's Peter 2 using webs that came out of his body in No Way Home. Peter 1 will have to reach out to his mentor for pointers, though, because he's about to enter his domain.

As part of Peter's mutation in Brand New Day, he gains the ability to shoot webs from his wrists. But the process isn't as simple as it seems, as he wakes up in the trailer in a cocoon of his own creation.

Telepathy

Sony Pictures

A tank is wreaking havoc in the first look at Brand New Day, forcing Spider-Man to intervene and throw it off course. Once he finishes the job, he opens the hatch and finds an elderly woman staring back at him. And he can't even get that situation sorted before a few soldiers surrounding him also start acting strange.

The trailer gives off the impression that someone is controlling the minds of the individuals around Peter and forcing them to cause trouble. The identity of the puppet master is a mystery, but it's safe to assume that Sadie Sink's character, rumored to be Jean Grey, is behind everything.

Mutant Powers Likely To Appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Telekinesis

Marvel Comics

If telepathy is on the menu, telekinesis is sure to be as well. Jean is famous for grabbing an object with her mind and tossing it at the closest evildoer. However, it remains to be seen how much control this version of the X-Man has over her powers, so telekinesis might not be her go-to move.

Super-Strength

Marvel Studios

With all that Peter is juggling in Brand New Day, including the Punisher, the Hand, Scorpion, and more, it's easy to forget that Hulk is also part of the equation. At some point in the film, Bruce Banner will likely lose control, opening the door for his gamma-mutated alter-ego to let loose.

Extra Limbs

Marvel Animation

The '90s Spider-Man animated series did a lot of good for the character, but he didn't escape unscathed. One particular storyline saw him sprout extra limbs and become Man-Spider, a mutated form that gave him greater strength and durability. If the MCU borrows a page from the beloved series, Tom Holland's hero will have more hands than he knows what to do with.

Phoenix Force

Marvel Comics

The Phoenix Force often gets portrayed as an ancient alien entity that comes into contact with Jean, enhancing her power while manipulating her into doing its bidding. But there have been instances in which it's a manifestation of Jean's own power, and the MCU could go down that road. While it would be bold to include the Phoenix Force in Jean's first MCU appearance, teasing its presence sounds like a typical Marvel Studios move.