Marvel Studios Reveals Spider-Man & Punisher’s Official Combined Logo

Marvel Studios gave Spider-Man and the Punisher a combined official logo ahead of their first big-screen meeting. The two heroes will share the screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo film for Tom Holland’s wall-crawler and a fresh start for Peter Parker after the world forgot he exists at the close of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, the lethal vigilante known as the Punisher, who last suited up at the end of his Disney+ special, The Punisher: One Last Kill. Their pairing is one of the most interesting duos the studio put on screen, and the new logo hints at how tightly Marvel plans to bind them.

The combined logo shows the Punisher’s white skull formed entirely out of Spider-Man’s webbing, set against a black background. The skull’s eyes, nose, and long lower teeth all come through, yet every line is drawn from the thin, criss-crossing strands of a spider web. It is a sign that Frank Castle and Peter Parker will be closely linked in the movie, both as uneasy allies and as moral opposites.

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The combined symbol fits the wider rework of the Punisher’s look. Recent stills gave fans the best view yet of Frank’s redesigned chest logo, where long knives form the lower half of the skull rather than paint.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day reaches theaters on Friday, July 31, as the first Marvel Studios theatrical release of the year. The film will feature villains such as Michael Mando's Scorpion, The Hand, Tombstone, Tarantula, and a mysterious character played by Sadie Sink. Spider-Man and the Punisher face an uphill battle. Fresh off the events of One Last Kill, a reformed Punisher is out to protect the innocent, but saving New York means both heroes must overlook their moral differences and work together.

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Spider-Man and Punisher Teaming Up in Brand New Day Will Be Iconic

Spider-Man and the Punisher could not approach the job of being a hero more differently. Peter Parker refuses to kill and tries to talk his way out of a fight, whereas Frank Castle ends fights with a gun. Putting those two codes in the same movie creates the kind of friction that fans love.

Fans waited a long time for this. The Punisher has appeared in Marvel Comics for more than fifty years, yet Brand New Day marks the first time he and Spider-Man share a live-action movie screen. Bernthal also makes his first theatrical outing as Frank after a Netflix run and a Disney+ special, which makes the moment even more worthwhile.

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The official trailer already proved how good the dynamic between Punisher and Spidey will be. In one sequence, the Punisher runs Spidey down with his van, then aims a shotgun at him at point-blank range. Spider-Man webs the barrel, Frank fires anyway, and the hero answers by webbing Frank’s mouth shut and telling him to go home. This scene stood out as one of the trailer’s most intriguing moments, a small taste of what’s to come.

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Tom Holland himself has teased the complex dynamic between the two characters. In an interview at the Empire State Building, he described them as two people who start out hating each other before the relationship grows into something closer to a sibling rivalry. He called the bond between Spider-Man and the Punisher "so funny," and compared Peter and Frank to a "big brother/little brother rivalry."

The dynamic shows this much promise because it is iconic on the page. The Punisher made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #129, hired to hunt a hero he wrongly believed was a killer. The two have circled each other ever since, sometimes as enemies and often as uneasy partners who chase the same goal through opposite means.

That Brand New Day trailer scene of Frank aiming a shotgun at Spidey is even a nod to their comic history. The shot is similar to the cover of Frank’s first appearance, where he aims his gun at the webcrawler. Marvel clearly understands what it has here, and bringing this rivalry to the big screen for the first time should make for one of the movie's most memorable stories.