Marvel Studios Revives Fan-Favorite Netflix Punisher Design 'For One Last Kill' (First Look Photo)

The Punisher: One Last Kill's new poster brings back a significant part of Frank Castle's costume from his Netflix series. Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle began his MCU journey in Netflix's Daredevil Season 2 with a grounded, military-veteran aesthetic, showcasing a practicial tactical civilian clothing, combat boots, and field jackets that emphasized raw realism. The Punisher series then solidified his vigilante identity with the iconic tactical vest featuring a large white skull emblem spray-painted across the chest. While long coats appeared occasionally in the Netflix era as outer layers, one of the most anticipated updates for his return in The Punisher: One Last Kill Special Presentation is a stronger embrace of the classic long black trench coat.

Marvel Studios officially released brand-new posters for The Punisher: One Last Kill, showcasing a fresh look at Frank Castle's costume in the Special Presentation.

This first official look marks the return of the classic long black trench coat layered over his signature skull-emblazoned tactical vest, previously seen in the final moments of The Punisher Season 2.

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, a set video from July 2025 showed the best look yet at Frank Castle's new costume in The Punisher: One Last Kill, confirming the major change seen in the official posters: a thick beard and the return of the long black trench coat layered over the skull tactical vest.

Marvel Studios' revival of this fan-favorite Punisher design for The Punisher: One Last Kill means that the MCU is going all-in with Frank Castle's evolution while embracing a more stylized and comic-accurate aesthetic that carried over from the final moments of The Punisher Season 2.

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It's worth noting that Frank didn't wear this trench coat when he appeared to team up with Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, which makes sense because of his existential exhaustion of fighting the good fight in the criminal underbelly of New York.

Marvel Studios

For the most part, The Punisher series showed more of Frank wearing the usual body armor vest with a painted skull emblem, serving as his "go to" attire to make the character feel authentic and militaristic which fits the grounded nature of the show.

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer confirmed that Frank will not wear his comic-accurate trench coat. Instead, the Punisher wears an updated, battle-worn tactical version of his signature look, which is an ideal costume due to the action-heavy sequences he is expected to appear in alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios

What's interesting about Frank Castle's costume in Brand New Day is the updated skull emblem seen in his vest. The new Punisher logo appears slightly less skull-like, subtly signaling Frank's internal struggle to balance raw vengeance with a clearer sense of justice, influenced by his evolving dynamic with Spider-Man.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to arrive on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 12.

The Return of Punisher's Fan-Favorite Design Is More Significant Than Fans Realize

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The long black trench coat makes its return in The Punisher: One Last Kill and this comeback is't just a cool visual upgrade. Instead, this serves as the full realization of the comic-accurate take of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle as he unleashes his wrath against his dangerous enemies in the Special Presentation.

The long coat only appeared in the final moments of Season 2, serving as a dramatic exclamation point when Frank fully embraced his vigilante nature.

By bringing back the trench coat front and center (presumably in the final battle against Ma Gnucci), it marks the continued evolution of the character, and the timing is quite fitting as he heads to the big screen for the first time to team up with one of the MCU's most recognizable heroes in Spider-Man.

More so, the return of the beard and the trench coat highly suggests that Frank is doubling down on his lone wolf persona. With no Karen Page and Matt Murdock to challenge or temper his method, it delivers a clear message that Frank is done trying to find peace; instead, he is fully committed to being the Punisher because it is the only way for him to win the "war" against Ma Gnucci and her allies.