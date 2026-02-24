Spider-Man Brand New Day Is Reportedly Changing The Punisher’s Iconic Logo (For A Good Reason)

A new report revealed that the Punisher's iconic skull logo is getting some updates in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel Studios offered new meaning for the Punisher's logo in Daredevil: Born Again as it had been misappropriated by corrupt cops, including those behind White Tiger's surprise killing. But Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle looks ready to reclaim his iconic symbol, as he will be back with updated versions of his militaristic costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and his upcoming Disney+ Special Presentation this summer.

X user @variablelace was once behind costume leaks for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and has now claimed to have intel on the Punisher's new costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, particularly in terms of his updated logo.

Marvel Television

They added that the legendary logo "looks just a bit less like a skull this time" on a vest that happens to look "much more militaristic" than past projects.

The insider described the suit as a "lesser version" of the Punisher's costume from Daredevil: Born Again and his multiple Netflix series appearances.

Marvel Television

While Bernthal himself wasn't captured in Spider-Man 4 set photos, leaks revealed one moment he shares with Tom Holland's Peter Parker on his van. While a Punisher logo was spotted on the hood on the iconic battle van, @variablelace noted that it strangely isn't the same design seen on his costume.

In response to one follower who compared the description from artist Mitch Gerads' 2014 design from the Punisher's 20-issue Marvel NOW run, the descriptor noted that it "seems [like] they were going for that but missed the mark."

Marvel

Brand New Day may the Punisher's skull implied more than outing shown, with the bottom half concealed and a white ammunition belt simulating the teeth.

The speculator noted that it may be due to censorship laws in territories such as China, which has been known to restrict skull usage to some media.

Marvel

If Chinese restrictions are driving the change, that would explain why the Punisher can bare his classic logo in Daredevil: Born Again and his upcoming Special Presentation, as Disney+, and therefore those projects, aren't available in China.

The Punisher appears in Marvel Rivals, which was created by Chinese developer Tencent Games. Still, part of the Punisher's skull logo is blended into his plate carrier's design, perhaps to comply with these local restrictions.

Marvel Rivals

Jon Bernthal's Punisher will play a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sharing the screen with Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk while coming to blows with multiple villains, including Michael Mando's Scorpion.

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day Needs Chinese Audiences

Sony and Marvel Studios will undoubtably be eager to reach China's massive theatrical market with Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it arrives on July 31. Its predecessor, No Way Home, wasn't released in China due to the Statue of Liberty's presence in the third act as it was deemed too patriotic.

That didn't stop No Way Home from reaching $1.9 billion at the box office, although a Chinese release could have pushed it past $2 billion. However, at a time when the MCU is down on its luck after suffering a string of flops in Phases 5 and 6, the studio will be eager to capture all of the potential revenue worldwide.

It's no secret that a traditional Punisher would have been an obstacle to that, as China famously censors extreme violence, vulgar language, and gore. Fortunately, the Punisher's big screen comeback will be a PG-13 one, but that didn't stop Jon Bernthal from settling fans' fears about what to expect from Brand New Day.

In terms of what to expect from the Punisher in Spider-Man 4, the flick may follow the trope of superhero team-ups as they butt heads over their opposing ideologies before joining forces against a greater threat. Scooper Daniel Richtman recently stated that the Punisher will have a "close relationship" with Sadie Sink's mystery mind-bending hero, perhaps helping her evade Damage Control's capture.