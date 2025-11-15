It's the End of an Era for Marvel's Punisher In the MCU

The Punisher's return to the MCU will do something not seen in any of his other projects. Jon Bernthal has portrayed Frank Castle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for almost a decade. Following his recent return to the fold in Daredevil: Born Again, the character will embark on a new chapter in 2026.

In June 2025, reports confirmed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle/the Punisher in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This will be the first time the MCU's Punisher appears in a project that is not R-rated, with Brand New Day expected to be rated PG-13. It is also the first time any major Marvel movie (MCU or otherwise) has included the Punisher without being R-rated.

Before Bernthal's portrayal in the MCU, the Punisher was featured in three solo films, all of which were rated R. The original New World Pictures-produced The Punisher, starring future DCU star Dolph Lundgren, was released in 1989. Thomas Jane took over the role for 2004's The Punisher, produced by Lionsgate Films. Lionsgate produced another solo Punisher movie in 2008 titled Punisher: War Zone, led by the late Ray Stevenson as Frank Castle.

What To Expect From Jon Bernthal's Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

More than anything else, Jon Bernthal's Punisher is recognized as one of the most brutal and violent antiheroes in the MCU. In all of his MCU appearances to date, he shows no restraint in taking out anybody in his way, which usually results in some of the most pronounced blood and gore in the entire franchise.

While fans have gotten a few small teases for Punisher's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his storyline is still being kept under wraps. Regardless of the details, fans expect his violent nature to be toned down drastically from what they are used to seeing alongside Daredevil in the streaming world.

This movie is also expected to have a significant impact on Spider-Man due to the inclusion of the Punisher. Their interactions may give Spider-Man a reality check as he grows into an adult and moves past his high school years, making him even more aware of how dangerous the world can be as he sees the Punisher in action.

Marvel and Sony may show more on the Punisher's role in Spider-Man 4 when its first trailer is released (which may come before the end of this year). For now, plenty of mystery still remains as Frank Castle prepares to make his way into a more restrictive PG-13 setting for the first time.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man film. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal, this story will bring Spidey back to his street-level roots as he reinvents his life as a hero in a world unaware of his existence. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.