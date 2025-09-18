A new image from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day teased fans for Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher. Spider-Man 4 is shaping up to be one of the biggest MCU solo movies in history, bringing a scale almost similar to its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is partially due to Jon Bernthal's inclusion as the Punisher, adding a new intensity to the MCU's massively successful Spidey story.

Punisher star Jon Bernthal shared what appears to be the first image of himself in his return to the MCU for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Bernthal will make history with his role in Spider-Man 4, taking on the biggest movie part yet for any MCU character who originated in Netflix's Defenders Saga.

On Instagram, Bernthal posed shirtless and flexed his arms inside what appears to be a make-up station, complete with a Marines tattoo on his left pec. Donning a thick black beard and slicked-back black hair, Bernthal is almost certainly sharing a behind-the-scenes look at himself from Marvel Studios' fourth Spider-Man movie, whose cast he is confirmed to join.

Instagram

For reference, Bernthal was last seen playing Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. The photo below shows him with a similar look for his beard and hair, although his hair appears more slicked back in his Instagram photo:

Marvel Studios

Before Bernthal returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Punisher will receive his Marvel Studios Special Presentation in 2026. The behind-the-scenes photo Bernthal just shared looks most similar to Frank Castle's look from his upcoming Punisher Special Presentation, indicating that Spider-Man 4 will follow up on the events from the Special Presentation.

Bernthal’s Punisher beard is a new development after spending most of his tenure on Netflix with a clean-shaven look. He first debuted as the Punisher in Season 2 of Netflix's Daredevil in 2016 and reprised his role multiple times in his own Punisher series for Netflix and Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

Marvel Studios

Having brought a handful of different hairstyles over the years, Bernthal usually has a clean-shaven look or a five o'clock shadow in most of his previous Marvel appearances.

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's fourth Spidey solo movie and the first since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando, this movie will show Peter Parker rediscovering his identity as a kid and a hero while new threats come for everything he has built. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently shooting and will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

What To Expect From Punisher in Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios

Outside of the new beard, which came with Bernthal's official return to Marvel Studios in 2024, Spider-Man 4 will give the Punisher his first big-screen appearance since the late Ray Stevenson's Punisher: War Zone in 2008. It will also be Bernthal's first chance to interact with the MCU's Avengers, as this will be the first film that includes the Punisher, Spider-Man, and the Hulk all in one story.

Following Spider-Man's quick meet-up with Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Punisher will bring an entirely different feel to the web-slinger's story. Known for doing whatever it takes to get the job done, Bernthal's intensity mixed with Holland's childlike innocence will make for a unique dichotomy that fans have not seen in the MCU before.

Also of note is how this movie ties into Bernthal's Punisher special on Disney+, which will expand his story after he escapes a prison cell at the end of Daredevil: Born Again.

Fans already expect a massive power upgrade for the skull-adorned hero, and anticipation is building to see his influence on Tom Holland's Spider-Man.