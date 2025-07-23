2026 Punisher Set Photo Reveals Jon Bernthal's New Costume With a Major Change

A new look at Marvel Studios' 2026 Punisher special shared one significant change for Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle costume. Bernthal is in the midst of an exciting MCU comeback, playing a key supporting role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 before being given the green light for his own Punisher Special Presentation. This will come with a few surprising changes for the ground-level antihero.

A set video from Marvel Studios' upcoming Special Presentation for the Punisher revealed a new look for Jon Bernthal's titular character. Bernthal's antihero joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again in March 2025, donning his classic black look and a new thick beard as he reunited with Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Now, fans will see an even more intense look for this already-scary character.

Shared by multiple movie fan accounts on X, the 10-second video shows Bernthal in costume walking between two yellow school buses. This time, he sports a massive and unruly beard and a long black trench coat.

A screenshot image from the video can be seen below:

While the skull-adorned vest has been part of his classic look since the end of The Punisher Season 1 on Netflix, the combination of the trench coat and beard is new. Netflix's Defenders Saga never featured Bernthal with a beard, and he did not use the trench coat upon his return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again.

Netflix

Set after the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Jon Bernthal will return to the MCU through a Punisher Special Presentation on Disney+. While plot details are largely under wraps, he will reportedly face a female crime boss in this series, the Punisher's first live-action female villain in well over 30 years. The Punisher's Special Presentation is due to be released on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

What To Expect in 2026 Punisher Disney+ Special & Beyond

Netflix

Expected to be R-rated, just like Bernthal's most recent appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, the Punisher special will follow up on Frank Castle's brutal comeback to New York City. At the end of that season, Castle escapes from Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, immediately hoping to get back at those coming for him, Daredevil, and the city's other heroes.

This new look could potentially tease Frank Castle going to one of his darkest places yet - a potentially scary thought, considering he is already regarded as one of the MCU's most intense characters. Part of this will be realized in a female villain confirmed to be part of the cast, giving him a different kind of enemy to fight after Ben Barnes' Jigsaw and Josh Stewart's John Pilgrim in his original Netflix show.

Netflix

Also on the radar for MCU fans is Bernthal's upcoming appearance alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving the Punisher his first big-screen appearance since 2008's Punisher: War Zone (headlined by the late Ray Stevenson). While this movie will not likely feature Frank Castle's brutal action as he gets on Netflix, it will set him in a new kind of adventure, interacting with characters like Spider-Man and the Hulk for the first time on the big screen.

Although Bernthal's return raises plenty of questions, seeing him take on this many MCU projects in such a short time will only increase excitement for MCU fans.