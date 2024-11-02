Marvel Studios Confirms TWO R-Rated MCU Projects Releasing Next Year

Marvel Studios confirmed plans to release two new R-rated projects in the MCU once the calendar turns to 2025.

Marvel rose back to prominence in 2024 largely thanks to the impressive theatrical run seen from Deadpool & Wolverine, which even became one of the 20 highest-grossing films in history.

On top of that film, Disney+ and Hulu's TV-MA-rated Echo debuted to positive results with its single-day drop in January.

Based on those results, Marvel Studios appears set to continue down this trend of developing R-rated movies and TV shows. Now, as it turns out, the MCU has no intention of waiting to continue that trend.

Marvel Studios Confirms Two R-Rated Projects for 2025

In a Marvel Studios promotional video confirming six MCU projects being released in 2025, two of the projects coming next year will be rated TV-MA, the TV equivalent of an R-rated movie.

The first will be Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil: Born Again, which will hit Disney+ on March 4 with a TV-MA rating.

After the original Netflix series were all R-rated, including Daredevil, Born Again will continue that trend as the Man Without Fear gets his first Marvel Studios solo series.

Additionally, Marvel Zombies (TV-MA) was confirmed for an October 25, 2025 debut on Disney+, coming just in time for the Halloween season.

These mark Marvel Studios' third and fourth R-rated projects ever released after Echo in January 2024 and Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024.

Will Marvel Studios Release More R-Rated Projects?

Considering the reception Marvel has already gotten for its first R-rated projects, it's no surprise that the studio is expected to continue down that path.

In 2023, Blade was confirmed to be the MCU's second R-rated film, which came months before Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters. While Mahershala Ali's solo movie still sits in a state of uncertainty for its production and release, the R-rating is expected to stick, as Wesley Snipes' original trilogy had the same rating as well.

Rumors have also hinted that Deadpool could be lined up for a fourth solo movie, which would be his second in the MCU. After Deadpool & Wolverine grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office (the highest total for any R-rated film ever), Marvel is sure to want to give fans more of what they want with Wade Wilson.

Outside of solo movies and TV shows, however, fans should not expect major team-up outings like the Avengers films to be rated anything other than PG-13.

While movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness pushed that rating to its limits, Marvel will not want to limit its audience for expected mega-hit movies.

Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ on March 4, 2025, before Marvel Zombies arrives on October 4, 2025.