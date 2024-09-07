Marvel Studios Shares First Glimpse of Its MCU Netflix Revival (Photo)

Marvel Studios’ Netflix revival, Daredevil: Born Again, was highlighted in new official footage ahead of its MCU debut.

After Netflix’s Defenders Saga was officially made MCU canon, anticipation skyrocketed to see this past version of the Man Without Fear fully integrated into the larger franchise.

Before that became official, he was utilized for cameo roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo along with a larger supporting role in two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, with his solo series quickly approaching, there are no signs of a promotional tour beginning just yet.

First Look at Marvel Studios' Netflix Revival Series

The recently released Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel featurette from Marvel Entertainment on YouTube included the first official footage from Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios

While this footage was only about a second long, fans get a close-up look at Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock fully decked out in his iconic red Daredevil mask. His lower is bloodied up, the eyes on his mask are glowing red, and he is also holding the nunchucks for which he is known in Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios

Fans can see this moment at the 2:00 mark of the video below:

When Will Daredevil: Born Again's Trailer Release to the Public?

So far, the only trailers released for Daredevil: Born Again have been at exclusive events such as Disney's Upfront event and, more recently, the 2024 D23 Expo. With just over half a year remaining until its reported release date, many are expecting a trailer to be released publicly shortly.

In the immediate future, the MCU is set to release Agatha All Along, which will make its run on Disney+ between September 18 and November 6. With that show ending about four months before Daredevil's debut, Marvel could look to that timeframe in terms of when to release a longer preview for the new 2025 series.

Upon arrival, Daredevil: Born Again will continue some of the threads laid out in both Echo and Daredevil Season 3 from the Netflix saga. This includes Wilson Fisk's upcoming run for Mayor of New York and Bullseye's return to glory after his on-screen paralyzation over six years ago.

The show will also be the latest in a line of R-rated entries from the MCU, following others like Deadpool & Wolverine and Echo. While plot details remain hidden, fans are eager to learn more about how this show will continue after its Netflix days.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in March 2025.