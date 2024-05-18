Privately-released Daredevil: Born Again trailer footage included a thrilling callback to one of the MCU's most memorable moments from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

2021 saw Charlie Cox make his return to the MCU as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirming he would be the man to embody the role for this franchise.

After his years of work in Netflix's Defenders Saga was officially confirmed to be canon with the MCU (on top of roles in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo), fans eagerly await new updates on how his solo series will tie into the greater MCU as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Referenced in Daredevil: Born Again Trailer

Marvel

During Disney's 2024 Upfront event, Marvel Studios showed the first teaser trailer from Daredevil: Born Again, which included an entertaining callback to 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As detailed by IGN and The Wrap, Matt Murdock was shown donning his classic red Daredevil suit and narrating a line teasing that the "entire system is against you" and saying, "it's often David vs. Goliath."

It also included glimpses of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin while teasing the return of both Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Hensen's Foggy Nelson. The latter two were brought back to the show as part of major changes to the story, which also included a comeback for Wilson Bethel's Bullseye.

Murdock is asked what kind of lawyer he is by an undisclosed character at the end of the trailer, to which he replies, "A really good one" while putting on a broken pair of his iconic red glasses.

Fans will recognize this as a similar line to the one in his scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he offered the same response to Peter Parker asking how he caught a brick hurled through his apartment window.

Additionally, the footage was described as much more violent than initially anticipated, almost confirming it will have the same TV-MA rating Echo had for its arrival on Disney+.

Other MCU Characters in Daredevil: Born Again

Those expecting Spider-Man to appear in Daredevil: Born Again will likely be disappointed, as the web-slinger almost certainly will not be back in the MCU until his upcoming solo movie, Spider-Man 4.

However, there is the chance that other MCU heroes could find their way into the Daredevil universe, especially with promotional material finally teasing his place in the greater story.

On top of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal's Punisher is also confirmed for a place in Born Again, taking on a role nearly as big as Charlie Cox's in this series.

And while D'Onofrio hopes for his own Spider-Man interaction someday, the wait will simply continue for more red-suited hero interactions following Spider-Man: No Way Home's first efforts.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for digital purchase and can be streamed with a premium subscription to Hulu. Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ in March 2025.