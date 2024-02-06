MCU: First Look at Daredevil's New Costume In Reboot Revealed (Set Photos)

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Netflix series

MCU fans got their very first look at the new costume Charlie Cox will sport as Daredevil in his upcoming solo series on Disney+.

Following a short cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox finally got to go full Daredevil again in 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, shocking fans with a yellow-accented suit upon his return.

His role in 2024’s first new Disney+ series, Echo, took him back to his red-suited roots, although his lone scene had him mostly in the dark as fans only got a small glimpse at his newest MCU costume.

[ First Clip of Daredevil's 2024 MCU Return Released (Video) ]

Daredevil's New Costume in MCU Solo Series

The new costume Charlie Cox will wear for his portrayal of Daredevil in Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, has been spotted on set during filming on the streets of New York City.

The suit, as seen in photos shared by @FagDDevil on X, appears to be simpler in design compared to the main costume Matt Murdock wore in Netflix's Daredevil series.

Daredevil suit, Daredevil: Born Again
X

The top and pants are almost entirely red with not too much black lining, and it appears to be a slightly more saturated color than what was seen in Cox's suit from his cameo appearance in 2024's Echo.

Daredevil suit, Daredevil: Born Again
X

Below is a comparison of the back side of the Daredevil suits in Netflix's Daredevil and Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again as fans can see the black accents in the red fabric differentiating the outfits:

Daredevil suit comparisons in Netflix's Daredevil versus Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel

What Will Happen in Daredevil’s New Disney+ Series?

Cox looks to take the MCU fandom by storm in his first official solo series under the Marvel Studios umbrella, particularly after his Netflix show was confirmed as part of the canon MCU timeline.

Matt Murdock will reunite with two fan-favorite characters from the Netflix series, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page and Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, as the three look to take on new challenges in Hell’s Kitchen.

The biggest of those challenges will be a familiar one in Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, especially as the Kingpin now sets off on a mayoral campaign that was teased in Echo’s post-credits scene.

But with the series going through some major changes after hiring new writers and shifting the plot around, plenty of questions are still left to be answered as Daredevil's place in the MCU is fleshed out for the future.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming, although its release date has been delayed indefinitely

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Daredevil: Born Again
Release Date
2025
Platform
Disney+
Actors
Charlie Cox
Jon Bernthal
Vincent D'Onofrio
Genres
Action
Adventure
Superhero
Thriller
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Is LEGO's Tangled Flower Set Real or Fake? New Speculation Explained
Serving the Hamptons Season 2 Cast: Meet the Real People In New Episodes (Photos)
Below Deck 2024 Cast - Meet the Real People In Season 11 (Photos)
Is My All American a True Story? What's Real vs. Fake

TRENDING

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Virgin River Season 6 Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)
Universal Epic Universe Orlando Gets Official Opening Update
Disney+ Confirms 4 New Marvel & Star Wars Shows for February 2024
Marry My Husband Episode 11 Release Date & Remaining Schedule