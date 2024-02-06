MCU fans got their very first look at the new costume Charlie Cox will sport as Daredevil in his upcoming solo series on Disney+.

Following a short cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox finally got to go full Daredevil again in 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, shocking fans with a yellow-accented suit upon his return.

His role in 2024’s first new Disney+ series, Echo, took him back to his red-suited roots, although his lone scene had him mostly in the dark as fans only got a small glimpse at his newest MCU costume.

[ First Clip of Daredevil's 2024 MCU Return Released (Video) ]

Daredevil's New Costume in MCU Solo Series

The new costume Charlie Cox will wear for his portrayal of Daredevil in Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, has been spotted on set during filming on the streets of New York City.

The suit, as seen in photos shared by @FagDDevil on X, appears to be simpler in design compared to the main costume Matt Murdock wore in Netflix's Daredevil series.

X

The top and pants are almost entirely red with not too much black lining, and it appears to be a slightly more saturated color than what was seen in Cox's suit from his cameo appearance in 2024's Echo.

X

Below is a comparison of the back side of the Daredevil suits in Netflix's Daredevil and Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again as fans can see the black accents in the red fabric differentiating the outfits:

Marvel

What Will Happen in Daredevil’s New Disney+ Series?

Cox looks to take the MCU fandom by storm in his first official solo series under the Marvel Studios umbrella, particularly after his Netflix show was confirmed as part of the canon MCU timeline.

Matt Murdock will reunite with two fan-favorite characters from the Netflix series, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page and Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, as the three look to take on new challenges in Hell’s Kitchen.

The biggest of those challenges will be a familiar one in Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, especially as the Kingpin now sets off on a mayoral campaign that was teased in Echo’s post-credits scene.

But with the series going through some major changes after hiring new writers and shifting the plot around, plenty of questions are still left to be answered as Daredevil's place in the MCU is fleshed out for the future.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming, although its release date has been delayed indefinitely.