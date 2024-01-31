A Disney+ reunion between Matt Murdock and Kingpin has been revealed thanks to new set photos from the Daredevil: Born Again.

Originally slated to release in 2024, Daredevil: Born Again is an MCU reboot of Netflix's Daredevil series featuring Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, and Vincent D'Onofrio as the Marvel New York crime lord, Wilson Fisk.

In September 2023, Marvel Studios decided to push the anticipated 18-episode Disney+ series to 2025 to allow for creative restructuring and reshoots.

Daredevil Reboot Photos Reveal Kingpin and Matt Murdock Meetup

Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again's New York City production has already shown new yet returning members of the reboot's cast; and now, new set photos have revealed the series' two biggest stars together.

The following photo which was shared online shows Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock having a chat with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin at a New York diner.

The next photo offers a better look at D'Onofrio's Kingpin but with a double standing in for Cox's Murdock.

To date, both Cox and D'Onofrio have appeared in multiple MCU projects, but never at the same time.

For instance, Charlie Cox cameoed in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law while D'Onfrio proved pivotal in Hawkeye.

And, while it's true that both appeared in Echo, MCU audiences have yet to see the duo dealing with each other as they did in the Daredevil series.

These photos confirm this new version of Born Again intends to correct that.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!