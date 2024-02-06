Marvel Studios Just Upgraded Bullseye's Costume for MCU Reboot (Photos)

MCU fans got their first look at Bullseye's new costume in Daredevil's upcoming solo series set for release on Disney+.

Bullseye Costume Shown in Daredevil Set Photos

Just Jared shared new set photos from Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again production in Brooklyn that showed the first look at Wilson Bethel's Bullseye in his brand-new costume in the Disney+ series.

Show on X from user @DDevilUpdates, Bethel is seen in a dark blue full-body tactical suit walking through the streets of Hell's Kitchen, and he's also holding a long-barrelled pistol with a silencer in his right hand.

Other photos show him fighting Charlie Cox's Daredevil in the street, with Cox also seen in his new upgraded costume after fans got a new look at his bold red threads in his return to the MCU.

The suit upgrade pays some inspiration to Bullseye's classic blue look from Marvel Comics:

Marvel Comics

