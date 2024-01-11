Alaqua Cox's Echo ended with an extremely interesting post-credits scene that sets up Kingpin’s future and, in turn, Phase 5’s biggest new Disney+ series.

While the newest MCU series follows Maya Lopez as she becomes attuned to herself and her ancestors, it also gives fans even more of a fan-favorite villain, Vincent D’Onofrio’s villain. Thankfully, the big bad is not dead yet, despite what the ending of Hawkeye had some believing.

Not only was that not the end of the road for Wilson Fisk, but it is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the character making his mark on the MCU.

Kingpin's Momentous Plane Ride In Echo's Credits Scene

Marvel

Warning - This article contains spoilers for all five episodes of Echo.

During Echo’s finale ending, Maya Lopez is forced to confront Kingpin head-on after he targets her family members.

It is here where the newly minted hero (or anti-hero) gets to show off her new ancestral power set.

Needless to say, Wilson Fisk does not last long—and nearly has his childhood trauma healed by Maya.

The big bad scampers away, calling to mind a wounded animal. As he sits in his private jet, metaphorically licking his wounds, a thought occurs to him.

Marvel

Across the plane, on a monitor, the news is playing. Two news anchors are talking about how there is still no clear front-runner for the Mayoral race in New York City.

One of them goes on to say that there’s still “a window of opportunity” for the position and that "a bare-knuckled brawler" who is "not afraid to take on the establishment... would do well in this race."

This puts an idea into Kingpin’s head, one that will set up the character’s future appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

Setting Up Kingpin for Phase 5 and Beyond

Marvel

For those keeping up with news about Daredevil: Born Again, the revelation that Kingpin is likely running for Mayor of New York City probably will not be all too surprising.

Previous on-set images show Vincent D'Onofrio's villain wearing a flag pin on his suit, something sported by those running for office. Other images show NYC citizens wearing Fisk-branded foam hands, all but confirming his run for office long before his intentions were revealed in Echo.

This is a massive status quo shift for the villain. It is basically the same circumstances as the recent Devil's Reign comic event which saw Wilson Fisk take over as mayor of New York City and outlaw masked vigilantism.

That is not a stance Charlie Cox's Daredevil is going to be very fond of. Kingpin's new role also puts him in a unique position that'll differentiate his role from the previous Netflix show.

It could also set up Kingpin to be a focal point in not only Phase 5 and beyond, but also the upcoming Spider-Man 4, which is something fans have wanted for a long time.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again does not have an updated release window, but fans should expect it at some point in 2025.