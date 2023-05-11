Disney+ Daredevil Reboot: New Photos Reveal an Improved Kingpin on Set

According to new set photos, Vincent D'Onofrio will play an improved Kingpin in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Born Again is set to usher in this next era for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen as the likes of D'Onofrio and Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox return to their Marvel roles after cutting their teeth in the super-powered world on Netflix.

The project is currently in the midst of production - despite a recent shutdown because of the writers' strike in Hollywood - with little by way of plot details being made public.

But as Daredevil enters this "much bigger world" with a few familiar faces, fans can expect things to be a little different for this take on Marvel's Man Without Fear.

Kingpin Plays Politics in Born Again

New set photos from the production of Daredevil: Born Again revealed that Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will have made progress in improving his public status in the upcoming series, running for mayor in the MCU's version of New York City.

D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk can be seen sporting an American flag pin akin to those regularly worn by those running for office in the United States.

The images give off a campaign trail feel, with the iconic Marvel villain posing alongside the citizens of New York.

This political storyline had been previously teased by way of Fisk-branded merch being worn by extras in a Time Square sequence that will be seen in the series. As a part of the same set, a comic panel could be seen in on one of the massive LED screens in the New York landmark sporting the words "the choice between good and evil."

Marvel Comics

On the comics page, Kingpin/Wilson Fisk has been no stranger to the world of politics, having run for mayor and even president in a number of beloved comics storylines.

Why Does Wilson Fisk Running for Mayor Make Sense?

For fans of Daredevil comics, this mayoral campaign D'Onofrio's Kingpin will be an exciting development.

The character has plenty of comics history of chasing political office to better help him leverage power on the streets of New York and (at times) the world.

He first became NYC mayor back in Daredevil #595 during what was dubbed the "Mayor Fisk" arc, where after years of being able to use the city against Kingpin, Matt Murdock/Daredevil now has to navigate a city that is controlled by his most formidable foe.

Though it seems that Born Again will only see the beginning of those political aspirations, as Fisk is "running for mayor of New York City" and not yet holding office.

Perhaps one of the "gigantic, gigantic payoffs" D'Onofrio teased for Season 2 of the super-powered series will be Kingpin winning the office of New York mayor, bringing forth a true "Mayor Fisk" adaptation to Disney's streaming service.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.