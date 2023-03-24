Daredevil Actor Hints at Disney+ Reboot’s MCU Cameos

A cast member from Daredevil: Born Again teased that more MCU mainstays will serve as cameos in Disney+'s reboot.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to bring back Charlie Cox's titular Marvel hero, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Aside from the main trio, the upcoming reboot already has a stacked cast, including the likes of Michael Gandolfini in an unknown role and Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt as love interests.

Given that the show is set in the wider MCU, many are expecting that the show could surprise fans with unexpected cameos.

MCU Characters 'In Play' for Daredevil Reboot

Marvel

Speaking with Collider, Daredevil: Born Again actor Michael Gandolfini talked about the potential of seeing MCU cameos in the Disney+ reboot series.

Gandolfini teased that the character is now part of a "much bigger world" within Marvel Studios' Avengers universe that is filled with "other players" that could appear in the show:

"But I think people are gonna really be excited to be in Hell’s Kitchen and see the version of Daredevil that everyone knows and loves, but now a part of this much bigger world where all of these other players are now in play. So, it’s exciting.”

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox previously shared his excitement about larger MCU crossovers:

"I don’t know anything. I haven’t read anything from any scripts. So I don’t know. I have no idea. But the only thing that’s fun going forward for the Daredevil show is that of course when we were on Netflix, we didn’t have the opportunity to really have the crossovers other than the characters that we knew we had in that Netflix Marvel world."

The MCU newcomer then shared brief details about his character, confirming that he is "from Staten Island."

"I believe all I can say about my character is that… My character is from Staten Island and that’s about it, so… (laughs) Just a guy from Staten Island…”

In Marvel Comics, a character called Stone fought alongside Daredevil in Staten Island, and he was also Stick's favorite pupil who helped Matt Murdock resurrect Elektra. It's possible that Gandolfini is portraying Stone, potentially hinting that he's an ally of the titular character.

Gandolfini also expressed excitement about joining the MCU:

“I mean, it’s incredible. It’s so, so exciting and daunting and everyone is so nice and so talented. I remember getting my first text from the producer, I was driving, and it said, ‘Welcome to the MCU!’ You see that and it just, like, hits you, you know? I teared up, and it’s just like, ‘Oh my God!’ I’m very grateful and lucky."

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, Gandolfini shared his experience in Daredevil: Born Again's first read-through, noting that "everyone is so kind and talented:"

“I don’t think much… We just had our first read-through. I think they’re great. I think they’re really exciting. Everyone is so kind, and talented, and I’m just like still pinching myself that I’m there, and I think I gotta be careful of Marvel not cutting my head off. So that’s sort of what I can say, But I’m very excited. And I think it’s gonna make people really happy to return back to this world, and Hell’s Kitchen, and all that.”

Which MCU Characters Will Appear in Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again's historic 18-episode length on Disney+ allows the reboot to incorporate many unexpected MCU crossovers.

Aside from Kingpin and the Punisher, there are many notable characters who can appear in Disney+'s Daredevil reboot.

Given that Charlie Cox's Daredevil is rumored to appear first in Echo, Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez could make a guest appearance in Born Again to continue the story of her spin-off show.

Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk could also be in the cards, potentially returning the favor after the Devil of Hell's Kitchen appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Meanwhile, other returning stars from Netflix's Defenders, such as Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Mike Colter's Luke Cage could also make an appearance.

Hopefully, a good number of MCU characters will appear in Born Again to further establish the show's connection to the larger shared universe.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.