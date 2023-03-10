Charlie Cox's Next Key Marvel Role BEFORE Daredevil Reboot Revealed

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are apparently set to make major appearances in an upcoming Disney+ show before Daredevil: Born Again.

Both actors have already shown up in Marvel Studios projects over the last couple of years - Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and D'Onofrio in Hawkeye.

Daredevil: Born Again was announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, and it was confirmed to feature a record-breaking 18 episodes.

However, that show won't be the next appearance for both actors, as they were teased in footage for Disney+'s Echo. It seems as though now both actors will have bigger roles in that series than previously thought.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to Appear in Echo

Marvel

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will have roles in the upcoming Echo series on Disney+.

This series will be released on the streaming service prior to Daredevil: Born Again, and the report stated that their appearances in Echo will set up the events that will take place in the Daredevil series.

It was also notably stated that the two actors will have "key" roles in Echo, meaning that they will more than likely show up in multiple episodes and have direct ties to the series' plot.

This comes after both were seen in the Echo trailer that released exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

A Netflix Series Reunion?

With Cox and D'Onofrio having "key" roles in Echo, it seems as though the series will serve as somewhat of a reunion for the actors that appeared in the Netflix shows.

It was previously reported that one of the plotlines in Echo will include Cox's Murdock seeking out a former ally - Jessica Jones.

If those reports and other rumors are true, that means Krysten Ritter could be returning as Jessica Jones in Echo, making her first appearance as the character since her work in Netflix's Marvel shows.

It was also previously revealed that Jon Bernthal will be coming into the MCU to reprise his role as The Punisher in Born Again, so that is yet another character from the Netflix shows to be brought into the franchise.

However, to be clear, Bernthal is not set to appear in Echo at this time, just Born Again.

Echo is rumored to hit Disney+ in early 2024, with Daredevil: Born Again to follow at some point after in the same year.