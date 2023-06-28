Daredevil: Born Again is one of, if not the most anticipated, Disney+ series coming out of Marvel Studios.

The series spinoff/reboot/continuation of Netflix's Daredevil is set to release sometime in 2024. With the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike putting production on hold, that date is fluid.

The faces of the fan-favorite Netflix show, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, already made their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some major players are returning, some are getting recast, and others will be replaced altogether by new characters and actors.

The MCU is about to absorb one of the most successful and impactful Marvel IPs in the game, and the roster is stacked.

1.) Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox

The golden boy in red spandex, Charlie Cox has quietly evolved to the Jackman, Reynolds, Simmons level of non-MCU Marvel actors. After his success with the original Netflix Daredevil series, Cox was the only option to play the Man Without Fear in the MCU.

Marvel Studios couldn't get him involved fast enough as he already has made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and had a mini-arc in Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

2.) Vincent D’Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio

The Yin to Charlie Cox's Yang, the peanut butter to Daredevil's jelly, and one of the best red-brand villains in recent memory. Vincent D'Onorfrio's return as Kingpin in Hawkeye was brief and polarizing. His story will surely continue in the upcoming Echo series set to drop on Disney+ all at once later this year.

D'Onofrio is widely known for his work in this role on the Netflix series but is also a well-established actor on the big screen, with standout roles in Men In Black, Full Metal Jacket, and Jurrasic World.

3.) Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle/Punisher

Jon Bernthal

Just like Spider-Man: No Way Home taught us, three is the magic number, and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is the essential third leg of this Daredevil trio. Once the decision was made to bring back Charlie Cox, there were no other options for Fisk and the Punisher as they both made lifelong impacts in these roles on Netflix.

Bernthal is one of the fastest-rising stars in comic book movies with his work as Frank Castle and is a fan favorite otherwise in The Walking Dead, The Bear, Baby Driver, Fury, and much more.

4.) Sandrine Holt - Vanessa Fisk

Sandrine Holt

The first recasting on this list is Sandrine Holt replacing Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk. With the three most prominent names in this corner of the Marvel Universe being carried over from the Netflix series, this type of recasting is how Marvel Studios and Disney+ will separate themselves from the pack.

Sandrine Holt has big-name series experience in credits such as House of Cards and Better Call Saul.

5.) Clark Johnson - Cherry

Clark Johnson

Clark Johnson will appear as a character named Cherry in the upcoming 18-episode series. The character has no real significance in the Marvel Universe, but this casting is significant for other reasons. Johnson will become the first person to direct a Marvel Studios Disney+ series (two episodes) and appear in a non-cameo role.

This is not, however, the first MCU director to play a larger role, as Jon Favreau is established MCU veteran Happy Hogan while also being the director/godfather in Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

6.) Arty Froushan - Harry

Arty Froushan

Arty Froushan is a new face appearing in Daredevil: Born Again in an unknown role.

Froushan is an English actor most prominently known for his most recent work in HBO's Game Of Thrones: House of the Dragon as Ser Qarl Correy. This is the type of fresh blood this show will need to support retention during its four-month run.

7.) Michael Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini

Son of legendary television actor James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini is set to make his MCU debut.

Known for portraying the younger version of his late-father's iconic character Tony Soprano in the prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Gandolfini's role is described as "major." Having a show about the Devil from Hell's Kitchen with the son of Tony Soprano in a potential antagonist role? Pitch perfect.

8.) Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva is set to appear as some sort of love interest in Daredevil: Born Again.

For what many believe is Marvel's grittiest and most brutal live-action character, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock has many significant love interests in his tenure, ranging from Karen Page to Elektra to Jennifer Walters in 2022's She-Hulk.

9.) Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James is another new name to the franchise being cast in an unknown role.

James is known for her previous work on The Good Fight, Proven Innocent, and Apple TV's Severance. She also won a Tony Award in 2011 for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for her role in Broadway's The Book of Mormon.

10.) Michael Gaston

Michael Gaston

Michael Gaston is a veteran actor on a list of young up-and-comers. Gaston has appeared in roles in espionage/political roles in The Man in the High Castle and Bridge of Spies. Look for the veteran to play a similar role here, likely in a court setting.

11.) Harris Yulin

Harris Yulin

A recent Reddit post showed that Harris Yulin joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. The post shows images of the series being filmed and Yulin sitting in the manner of a wise sage in the park.

Yulin has a laundry list of classic credits under his belt with Clear and Present Danger, Scarface, Training Day, and as a Judge in Ghostbusters II.

Daredevil: Born Again was anticipated to begin streaming on Disney+ in Spring 2024, but that may be pushed due to the WGA strike.