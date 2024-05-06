The list of Daredevil's love interests in the MCU isn't nearly as long as the comics, but with Matthew Murdock's new lover in the wings, it seems only appropriate to reminisce.

When Charlie Cox's Murdock returned to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some fans wondered if his romantic entanglement with Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page from his original Netflix series would continue.

However, casting for the Disney+ revival pointed to Murdock having a new love interest in Daredevil: Born Again.

[ Full Cast of Daredevil: Born Again - Every Actor & Character In Disney+ Reboot ]

The Love Interests of Daredevil

Elektra Natchios

Murdock's first chronological love interest, both in the comics and the Netflix series, was Elektra Natchios. They had a brief fling during Murdock's studies at Columbia University that ended when Elektra attempted to convince him to murder his father's killer.

Disappointed in his rejection of both her and her methods, Elektra disappeared from his life for 10 years, only to return as a trained assassin of The Chaste, sworn enemy of The Hand. Unfortunately, in the conflict between the two factions, Elektra was tragically killed, leaving Murdock heartbroken.

Daredevil

While she was brought back to life by The Hand during the events of The Defenders, her ultimate fate has yet to be revealed. But if Daredevil could survive a building falling on him, the same could be true of Elektra.

Claire Temple

A composite character of the infrequent girlfriend of Luke Cage and Linda Carter's Night Nurse from the comics, Rosario Dawson's Claire was Daredevil's first love interest in the series after she found him bleeding out in a dumpster.

Daredevil

The two of them would begin to have the spark of a relationship that was quickly snuffed out by Murdock's unrelenting mission as Daredevil, no matter how self-destructive it was to him and everyone close to him. So Claire decided to end things between them before it became serious.

Despite their breakup, it didn't stop Claire from continuing to help him and other costumed heroes in Hell's Kitchen, like Jessica Jones, Danny Rand, and Luke.

Karen Page

After Murdock and Foggy Nelson helped Karen avoid being charged with murder, she decided to become their devoted secretary at their fledgling law firm. What began as an obvious crush on the blind lawyer became a full-blown romance in Daredevil Season 2.

Daredevil

Their love was tested when Elektra suddenly re-entered Murdock's life, and Karen found Elektra in his bed. Matthew saved their relationship by telling Karen the truth about him being Daredevil.

Another snag was when he seemingly died at the end of The Defenders, abruptly ending their relationship. While it didn't continue in Season 3, the final episode left fans with enough clues that their love could be reignited.

Jennifer Walters

Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) is the only character on this list who wasn't an explicit love interest to Murdock but a mutually enthusiastic one-night stand. In Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this fling ended with both parties satisfied and Daredevil even taking a proud walk of shame.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

However, Murdock reappeared in the finale for Walters' family barbeque and even met her parents, so perhaps they did date briefly before he went back to New York.

[ Daredevil Star Responds to Backlash Over She-Hulk Portrayal ]

Margarita Levieva's Character

It hasn't been officially confirmed which love interest from the comics Margarita Levieva will be playing in Daredevil: Born Again. However, it's been heavily rumored that she will play Heather Glenn.

Additionally, instead of being a wealthy heiress, she'll be a couples therapist to none other than Wilson and Vanessa Fisk.

[ Marvel Recasts Major Netflix Daredevil Character for Disney+ Reboot ]

What has fans concerned is that Glenn had a rather unpleasant fate in the comics, which could be the same for Levieva's character, especially if she's the therapist to Murdock's archenemy. She could still make it out alive, but it's doubtful that Murdock relationship with Glenn will endure.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+ in 2025.