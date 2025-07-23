One former Daredevil star may have just teased their return to the Marvel universe, marking what would be the third Netflix Defenders character to appear in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The second season of Marvel Studios' skull-cracking streaming drama is set to debut sometime next year, continuing the story of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and his continued super-powered pursuits to take down Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

However, Matt will not be alone this time when he suits up as Daredevil. Several heroes from the character's past have been confirmed to join the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, including Jon Bernthal's Punisher (who will return from Season 1) and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. There have even been rumors of other names like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, from Netflix's former Marvel franchise joining the fray, but those remain unsubstantiated.

One more former Defenders character has seemingly thrown their name into the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 mix thanks to a recent cryptic social media post.

Former Elektra actress sparked the fires of MCU speculation ablaze when she shared an image on her Instagram page, with the caption "And cut" followed by a devil emoji.

Instagram

Some have taken this devilish emoji choice to mean that Yung will be a secret addition to Born Again's second season and has recently finished her work on the series.

Born Again Season 2 only recently wrapped production in New York City, meaning Yung could very well be talking about the series; however, her character's return has not been officially announced, so we have to take this image with a grain of salt.

If Elektra is in the series, this would mark the third Netflix Defenders hero set to appear in the Daredevil revival's second batch of episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is assumed to pick up where Season 1 left off—Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil has been forced to form a team of masked heroes (and potentially villains) as Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin declares war on the vigilantes of New York City.

The series will see Cox back in the titular role alongside D'Onofrio, longtime Daredevil franchise star Deborah Ann Woll, Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel, and many more. Born Again is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Every Defender Hero in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil

Marvel Studios

Leading the charge once again in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be Charlie Cox as the man himself, Daredevil. Born Matthew Murdock, Cox's blind New York City lawyer splits his time between serving the underserved in the court of law and doling out his own form of bone-crunshing justice as the masked vigilante Daredevil.

Season 2 sees Matt pushed to his limit, as newly-elected Mayor Wilson Fisk declared masked vigilantism in the city illegal. This forces the Born Again hero to look to his friends (both past and present) to assemble a team to take Fisk and his goons head-on.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

Joining Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be fellow returning Defenders hero Jessica Jones (played by Krysten Ritter). Ritter played the fan-favorite Marvel role from 2015 to 2019, before her series was eventually abandoned like the rest of Netflix's Marvel properties.

However, like Daredevil before her, Jessica Jones is being revived in Born Again, bringing the super-powered private investigator back to the Big Apple after she headed west at the end of Jessica Jones Season 3. This could be a new beginning for Jones in the MCU, with rumors of a Jessica Jones-specific project in the works.

Elektra

Marvel Television

Elektras is the most recent Defenders hero to be attached to Daredevil potentially: Born Again, bringing back a key figure in Daredevil's superheroing life. Elektra was first introduced in Netflix's mainline Daredevil series as the fellow vigilante looking to recruit Matt Murdock into the mysterious Stick organization.

She would go on to play a significant role in Netflix's Marvel world, recurring as Daredevil's love interest and fighting the Defenders team in the first season of their streaming team-up. Seeing her back in Born Again would dust off even more of Matt Murdock's long on-screen history, potentially providing him a key ally in these trying times.