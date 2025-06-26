Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Brings Back a 3rd Netflix Defenders Character, But Not the One Who Fans Thought According to MCU Theory

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has the potential to bring back this oft-forgotten Netflix Defenders character. One of the most exciting developments with the second season of the Charlie Cox-led series is confirmation that even more of the Netflix Marvel universe will begin bleeding into the new Disney+ Daredevil revival. With the reveal that characters like Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will be returning to her Marvel role in the upcoming episodes, it feels like the potential is limitless for who else could come over from Netflix's time with the franchise.

While Defenders mainstays like Luke Cage and Iron Fist have come up repeatedly in rumors surrounding Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, one name that could come along for the ride as well is Elodie Yung's Elektra.

Yung's take on the classic Marvel character first appeared in the Netflix Daredevil franchise in Season 2 of the streaming series, but she would go on to be a significant part of that take on the universe, popping up in further seasons of the mainline Daredevil series as well as the Defenders show.

She was last seen in flashbacks in Daredevil Season 3, having previously died and been resurrected, but not coming back into contact with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock before his Netflix series ended. That means she is still somewhere out there when Born Again picks up on the Daredevil story, with Matt again going to war with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Why Elektra Makes Sense for Daredevil: Born Again

With other Defenders hopping aboard the Daredevil: Born Again bandwagon, Elodie Yung's Elektra feels like she could be a perfect fit to jump into action again alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Yung herself seems to agree that her character deserves a full-scale comeback. The actress has been outspoken about reprising the character, indicating to fans that she, too, craves an Elektra return.

As recently as May 30, 2025, Yung posted a Daredevil reference on her Instagram Story saying "Love that" to a video of her Elektra character interacting with Cox's Matt Murdock (via Reddit).

The Daredevil actress had previously teased her continued enthusiasm for the character and Marvel world, telling TooFab in March 2024, "I would love that," when asked if she would like to participate in Born Again if given the opportunity:

"Oh my gosh, I would love that. It’s so funny because my fans are like, Can you come back? and I’m like, Ask Mr. Marvel, you have to ask Mr. Marvel for that, not me."

Speaking about Elektra getting a chance in the Born Again spotlight, series executive producer Sana Amanat teased Entertainment Weekly the character was "100 percent... in the back of [their] heads:"

"One-hundred percent it's in the back of our heads. Eventually we'll try to figure out a bit more with that."

This comes as rumors of Yung potentially already having filmed some scenes for the series surfaced online, but those remain wholly unsubstantiated.

There has been plenty of talk about flashback scenes being a big part of Born Again Season 2 (potentially allowing characters like Elden Henson's now-dead Foggy Nelson to return). So, why not include some flashbacks to the days of Daredevil and Elektra working together, tying the Netflix story even further into that of the new Disney+ series?

Given how big a part Elektra and her clan of master ninjas known as the Hand were in the latter seasons of Daredevil and the Defenders event series, bringing her back only makes sense, especially if other characters like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron First are going to (like they have either been confirmed or are rumored to do so).

There is still so much narrative meat on the bone for the MCU to tackle with the Elekra character, especially as Matt seems to be without a current romantic entanglement by the end of Season 1 with the dissolution of his relationship with psychologist and current Commissioner of Mental Health for Mayor Wilson Fisk.

Given Matt and Elektra's romantic history, she could fill an interesting void if the series were to want to include her in the present timeline as opposed to the potential flashback theory.

Like The Punisher, Elektra is such a key part of the Daredevil lore, so if Marvel Studios is going to continue pursuing stories centered on Cox's scarlet-clad supe, then it feels like only a matter of time before Elektra turns up in some for another.