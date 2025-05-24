First Look at Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones for 2026 MCU Return (Photos)

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones came back into the forefront through new set photos, which show her character looking as incredible as ever for her 2026 return. Ritter's gruff and grungy heroine has been sorely missing from the greater MCU for more than half a decade, but she is on her way to making her thrilling comeback to the franchise.

Set photos from Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again showed Krysten Ritter filming new material in her Jessica Jones costume. This is the first time Ritter's character has been seen in the MCU since 2019's Jessica Jones Season 3 on Netflix, which was the final season of work for the Defenders Saga before Ritter's extended absence.

Partially hidden behind a massive set of letters, Ritter dons her classic black t-shirt and black leather jacket, complete with her raven-dark hair flowing in the wind in a shot from Getty Images. She is standing next to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, who is fully decked out in the all-black Daredevil costume he will use as part of Marvel Studios' adaptation of the Shadowlands story from Marvel Comics.

Another picture highlights Ritter's full costume, as she walks the streets of New York in ripped blue jeans and black combat boots. Out of character, Charlie Cox walks beside her wearing a baseball cap and a massive winter coat, hiding his new Born Again Season 2 costume.

Ritter takes a moment to wave to the camera in another picture, this one showing her wearing a long black coat similar to Cox's to hide her classic costume.

While her specific storyline is yet to be revealed, Ritter was confirmed to return to the MCU as Jessica Jones during Disney's Upfront 2025 presentation in May. She previously played the role in three seasons of her own Netflix solo series and the 2017 season of The Defenders, and she marks the third major hero to come back to the franchise after Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will continue the Man Without Fear's story in dramatic fashion after his highly-touted MCU comeback in 2025. Starring Cox and Ritter alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, the titular hero will be on the run from Fisk as he pushes his anti-vigilante laws and practices onto the city, which is now under martial law. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently filming, and it is expected debut on Disney+ in 2026

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!