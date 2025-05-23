New Photos Spark Luke Cage & Iron First's MCU Return Theories

Fan theories are swirling as new photos may suggest an MCU return for Luke Cage and Iron Fist. In the mid-2010s, Mike Kolter and Finn Jones brought to life the iconic Marvel Comics characters for the first time, appearing as part of Netflix's expansive Defenders saga. This culminated in an epic team-up series with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. However, while both those characters have gotten (or are getting) their MCU comeback, Luke Cage and Iron Fist remain on the sidelines.

New photos on social media have fans thinking that Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist may finally be getting a full-on MCU return. These images come as word of an epic team-up has been teased for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, leading some to believe a Defenders reunion may be in order.

The first image comes from Luke Cage lead Mike Colter on Instagram. It shows the actor looking out at the New York City skyline while Born Again Season 2 production is happening (via WarlingHD).

Instagram

Iron Fist star Finn Jones added fuel to the super-powered fire, sharing his own photo on social media, also from New York City, which Colter even commented on.

Instagram

Both characters were last seen in Netflix's Defenders series in 2017. However, with a character like Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones joining Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, all bets are off over who could pop up in the gritty MCU reboot going forward.

Born Again Season 2 production is ongoing in New York City, with a release expected sometime in early 2026. The second season of the Charlie Cox-led Marvel show will see his blind superhero, Daredevil, assembling a team to take on the ruthless Mayor Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Are Iron Fist and Luke Cage Coming Back to the MCU?

Marvel Studios

These images may seem innocuous on their own, but together, they potentially paint a picture that could change the MCU forever.

The evidence continues to mount that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will set up a full-on Defenders reunion with Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones joining forces to take down the villainous Wilson Fisk.

Recent reports have suggested this will be the case as Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock assembles a team to take on the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which was set up at the end of Born Again Season 1.

As Matt said in the Season 1 finale, he will "need an army" to overcome the insurmountable odds presented in front of him. What better way to do that than to bring together the street-level superhero team he has already worked with in the MCU's shared continuity?

This could advance Daredevil's story while bringing these previous takes on the iconic Marvel heroes back into the franchise for the first time in nearly a decade.