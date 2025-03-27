Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Black Shadowland Suit Revealed By Set Photos

Daredevil: Born Again set pictures revealed a new black Shadowland suit for the show's titular character in Season 2.

Thus far in Born Again, fans have not seen much of Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear in his iconic ruby red suit; however, that recently changed as he finally took on the mysterious serial killer known as Muse.

With Season 2 production already ongoing, fans can rest assured that they will get more Daredevil wrecking shop in his super-powered costume, but what look he will sport when that happens is a hot topic.

Daredevil Debuts a New Black Suit

Thanks to set pictures from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, fans caught a glimpse of a new Shadowland-inspired black Daredevil suit.

In a photo captured from Born Again's ongoing New York City production, Charlie Cox's titular Marvel hero was seen sporting the new digs.

The costume does away with Daredevil's scarlet-plated armor, which was seen in the first season of Born Again (and much of Netflix's Daredevil series as well), replacing it with an all-black outfit that only features small red accents.

These accents include two large red D's splayed across the chest, like many of the character's most iconic costumes from Marvel Comics.

Looking closely, it seems as though the black suit is a spray-painted version of the red one seen earlier in the series, with some of the red pops of color blending a bit with the black. It looks like an improvised paint job rather than a bespoke black fabric suit.

It is unclear how Cox's blind hero gets the new look in Season 2; however, fans did potentially see this costume already; a Born Again Season 1 trailer featured a closet full of different Daredevil masks, including some that looked completely black.

The scene with the costume from the Season 2 set seems to be a high-intensity action sequence featuring Daredevil standing tall with a flaming truck behind him.

These set photos already revealed several key details about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, including Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page getting a similarly new look in the series.

Where Does the Black Daredevil Suit Come From?

Fans may be confused when they see Matt Murdock trading in his red for black in Daredevil: Born Again, but the look has a deep history in Marvel Comics.

The character has worn a black suit several times over the years, most prominently in the Back in Black and Shadowland storylines.

These stories sparked debate among the Daredevil fan community, with many wondering what suit this new Born Again look is inspired by.

Marvel Comics

A certain contingent of fans seem to think it is from the beloved Shadowland storyline being almost all black with the red D's on the chest. This, however, does not look to be the case.

Color-wise, it fits the Shadowland suit, but in terms of material, absence of any bladed gauntlets, and where the plot seems to be going with Season 2, Back in Black feels like a more apt point of comparison.

Marvel Comics

Sure, the costume does not have the wraps of the Back in Black suit, but that storyline (where Wilson Fisk becomes mayor and takes over the city) looks like it is going to play heavily in the show's second season, making its super-powered look probably the more appropriate choice for Season 2.

With Born Again Season 2 supposedly coming next year, fans will not have to wait long to learn more about Matt Murdock's new black costume.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set for release sometime in 2026.