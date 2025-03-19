Daredevil: Born Again Accidentally Spoils Muse's Identity Twist

Muse's true identity was accidentally just confirmed in an unexpected moment from Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again.

Born Again is holding nothing back on the villain front, an effort being led by Vincent D'Onofrio in his most prominent appearance as Wilson Fisk since the Defenders Saga. Perhaps the most intriguing new adversary is Muse, a masked graffiti artist who is shown to have serial killing problem.

Marvel Studios

With only four episodes having aired as of writing, there is still plenty of mystery regarding where this story is going and what exactly Matt Murdock will have to face in New York City. However, one part of the Muse storyline may have just been revealed, which should have plenty of people talking as the series pushes forward.

Who Is Muse? Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 Villain Explained

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.

The closing moments of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 gave fans their best look yet at the new MCU villain Muse, who was confirmed to be in the show in August 2024.

Marvel Studios

Muse got his first real screentime in the episode's final scene as he carried a captive prisoner back to what appears to be his lair near a train track. He's then seen draining blood from that victim as his subject screams in terror, all before the camera moves to a shot of him looking menacing in his mask.

Marvel Studios

Even more noteworthy is the credits for the episode, which listed Wednesday star Hunter Doohan as a guest star (Doohan previously appeared during a scene in Born Again Episode 2).

Marvel Studios

Listed as Bastian in Episode 2, Doohan was seen approaching Heather Glenn and expressing to her what a big fan of hers he was.

Marvel Studios

While Doohan's name showed up in the list of guest stars for Episode 4, he notably did not appear on screen (at least, he was not recognizable by his face). This essentially confirms him as the actor who will be revealed to be playing Muse later in the series, a "twist" that Marvel Studios likely wanted to be kept a secret.

What To Expect From Muse in Daredevil: Born Again

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Muse is depicted as an artist with powers, which include imperceptibility, super strength, and super speed. The imperceptibility makes him a particularly challenging antagonist since Matt Murdock is usually able to perceive much more than the typical human can.

Notably, the comics utilized Muse during Wilson Fisk's rise to power as the Mayor of New York, which has already been realized in the first part of Daredevil: Born Again.

Muse would escape from prison and kill a dozen correction officers, eventually returning to paint murals with the blood of his victims after being inspired by Daredevil's fight for justice. He continued to paint other murals with his victims' blood and manipulated his work so the blame would be placed on the Punisher.

Parts of this storyline seem set to be adapted in future Daredevil: Born Again episodes, even though Muse's role in the show has only been minimal thus far. Once he gets more dedicated screen time, his story is sure to be fleshed out as Daredevil prepares to suit back up and protect his city.

The first four episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+